Saquon Barkley Gets Honest On Eagles Trade Rumor After Commanders Loss

Hours before the Philadelphia Eagles took the field to face the Washington Commanders, a key report regarding Saquon Barkley’s future hit the net.

Despite the countless trade ideas and rumors about Barkley’s future with the Eagles, ESPN’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport notified the NFL world that the Eagles would not be moving Barkley before the 2026 deadline.

“Saquon Barkley will not be traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move with the Philadelphia Eagles trending toward being out of contention,” Garafolo and Rapoport wrote.

“Barkley, 29, has two years and just over $35 million remaining on his contract with the Eagles, who have had trade talks involving some of their players as general manager Howie Roseman surveys the market to see if he can acquire future draft-pick compensation.”

Saquon Barkley Gets Honest On Future With Eagles

Following the Eagles’ disappointing loss against the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, Barkley was asked about the report.

The season has gone from bad to worse for the Eagles, but Barkley makes it clear that he isn’t looking to jump ship. So, unless the Eagles have a change of heart from their end, Barkley won’t be going anywhere.

“I would love to be here. I plan on being here,” Barkley told reporters.

“I don’t like the way the season’s going, like I’m not one of those guys that’s like, ‘Oh, the season not going, where we going? Like let’s just jump ship.’ That’s not the type of person I am. Right now, we have a problem we’ve got to fix, and you know, hopefully, I’ll be one of the reasons why we fix it.”

Barkley and the Eagles were hit with their sixth-straight loss on Sunday Night Football against the one-win Commanders. It’s the first time since the end of the Andy Reid era that the Eagles have lost at least six games in a row.

Contenders across the league might be looking at Barkley as a potential discounted star acquisition at the deadline, but the Eagles’ rusher doesn’t seem to be forcing his way out.

Saquon Barkley’s 2026 NFL Season

Before the Eagles-Commanders game on Sunday, Barkley appeared in five games. He has taken on 43 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown.

Going into Sunday’s Week 8 action, Barkley was expected to be on a snap count. Indeed that was the case. Barkley had just 13 carries for 30 yards. He scored a touchdown for the second week in a row.

It’s been a down year for Barkley, filled with setbacks and struggles. For a moment, it seemed that Barkley could get a fresh start, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.