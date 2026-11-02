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Eagles Get New Ranking On NFL’s Tank Watch After Commanders Loss

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 24: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Another week, another loss racked up for the Philadelphia Eagles.

All early signs suggest that the Eagles are not tanking, but their record paints a different picture. It might not be on purpose, but the record is tanking.

On Sunday Night Football, the Eagles took on the Washington Commanders. Despite being 2-5 on the year, the Eagles entered the night in front of the one-win Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Head coach Nick Sirianni and executive vice president Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles talk prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, they left in a different position. The Commanders defeated the Eagles 27-10. With that loss, the Eagles dropped their sixth in a row, going to 2-6 on the year.

Eagles Have Favorable Draft Standing After Commanders Loss

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles have moved up one spot in the NFL Draft order, according to Tankathon.

They have the second-longest losing streak, behind the Los Angeles Chargers, who dropped to 0-7 on the season.

The Eagles are currently No. 5. They trail the Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets (via Colts) in that order. If the season ended today, the Eagles would have a favorable selection in the top five.

Top Eagles Picks In Recent Offseasons

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 30: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With the Eagles being a recent Super Bowl winner, they are rarely in this position. The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era of Eagles football doesn’t land them this high.

The highest pick for the Eagles during this era was Jalen Carter at No. 9 in 2023. The Eagles made a slight trade-up to acquire him. Before that, it was DeVonta Smith at No. 10 in 2021.

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Jalen Hurts #1 and Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Since 2013, the Eagles have selected in the top five just twice. The first time was the right tackle, Lane Johnson. The second time was in 2016, when the Eagles traded up to acquire Carson Wentz.

It’s too early to say which direction the Eagles could go in 2026, but so far, they are on track for a rare high pick.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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