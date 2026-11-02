Eagles Get New Ranking On NFL’s Tank Watch After Commanders Loss

Another week, another loss racked up for the Philadelphia Eagles.

All early signs suggest that the Eagles are not tanking, but their record paints a different picture. It might not be on purpose, but the record is tanking.

On Sunday Night Football, the Eagles took on the Washington Commanders. Despite being 2-5 on the year, the Eagles entered the night in front of the one-win Commanders.

Unfortunately, they left in a different position. The Commanders defeated the Eagles 27-10. With that loss, the Eagles dropped their sixth in a row, going to 2-6 on the year.

Eagles Have Favorable Draft Standing After Commanders Loss

The Eagles have moved up one spot in the NFL Draft order, according to Tankathon.

They have the second-longest losing streak, behind the Los Angeles Chargers, who dropped to 0-7 on the season.

The Eagles are currently No. 5. They trail the Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets (via Colts) in that order. If the season ended today, the Eagles would have a favorable selection in the top five.

Top Eagles Picks In Recent Offseasons

With the Eagles being a recent Super Bowl winner, they are rarely in this position. The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era of Eagles football doesn’t land them this high.

The highest pick for the Eagles during this era was Jalen Carter at No. 9 in 2023. The Eagles made a slight trade-up to acquire him. Before that, it was DeVonta Smith at No. 10 in 2021.

Since 2013, the Eagles have selected in the top five just twice. The first time was the right tackle, Lane Johnson. The second time was in 2016, when the Eagles traded up to acquire Carson Wentz.

It’s too early to say which direction the Eagles could go in 2026, but so far, they are on track for a rare high pick.