Saquon Barkley Reveals Frustrations After Eagles’ Loss vs Commanders

Veteran running back Saquon Barkley is having a tough season. The Philadelphia Eagles star has battled setbacks since Week 2.

First, it was a stinger, which didn’t result in any missed games. Two weeks later, Barkley suffered a hamstring injury.

After missing two games in a row, Barkley returned to the field for the Eagles’ Week 7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Amid the matchup, Barkley suffered a back injury. Throughout the week of preparation for the Washington Commanders matchup, Barkley dealt with back and hamstring issues. He was cleared to play again in Week 8.

During the frustrating loss against the Commanders, Barkley was on a snap count. He took on just 13 carries for 30 yards. After the Eagles’ 27-10 loss against Washington, Barkley addressed the media, fielding questions about his current physical state.

Saquon Barkley Addresses Injury Concerns After Eagles vs Commanders

“I don’t really want to speak too much about how I’m feeling,” Barkley told reporters after the game.

“I mean, it’s football. Everybody’s going through something. I’m not trying to make mine seem like it’s any more or less than anybody else. I’m just frustrated because, you know, my mind is there, but with the hammy and all that stuff, my body’s not really where I need to be right now. I just got to keep grinding rehab and just continue to try to get stronger and get better.”

The 29-year-old All-Pro is going through a tough season. Before Sunday’s action, Barkley appeared in five games. He took on 43 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown.

It’s unclear if Barkley will continue seeing the field beyond Week 8, as the Eagles dropped to 2-6 on the season, but he seems committed to playing through the pain as long as the medical staff clears him.