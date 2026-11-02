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Saquon Barkley Reveals Frustrations After Eagles’ Loss vs Commanders

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Veteran running back Saquon Barkley is having a tough season. The Philadelphia Eagles star has battled setbacks since Week 2.

First, it was a stinger, which didn’t result in any missed games. Two weeks later, Barkley suffered a hamstring injury.

Saquon Barkley
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

After missing two games in a row, Barkley returned to the field for the Eagles’ Week 7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Amid the matchup, Barkley suffered a back injury. Throughout the week of preparation for the Washington Commanders matchup, Barkley dealt with back and hamstring issues. He was cleared to play again in Week 8.

During the frustrating loss against the Commanders, Barkley was on a snap count. He took on just 13 carries for 30 yards. After the Eagles’ 27-10 loss against Washington, Barkley addressed the media, fielding questions about his current physical state.

Saquon Barkley Addresses Injury Concerns After Eagles vs Commanders

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“I don’t really want to speak too much about how I’m feeling,” Barkley told reporters after the game.

“I mean, it’s football. Everybody’s going through something. I’m not trying to make mine seem like it’s any more or less than anybody else. I’m just frustrated because, you know, my mind is there, but with the hammy and all that stuff, my body’s not really where I need to be right now. I just got to keep grinding rehab and just continue to try to get stronger and get better.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after being defeated by the Chicago Bears in the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old All-Pro is going through a tough season. Before Sunday’s action, Barkley appeared in five games. He took on 43 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown.

It’s unclear if Barkley will continue seeing the field beyond Week 8, as the Eagles dropped to 2-6 on the season, but he seems committed to playing through the pain as long as the medical staff clears him.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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