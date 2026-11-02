Nick Sirianni Sounded Off on Eagles’ Embarrassing 17-Point Loss to Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are now on a six-game losing streak after taking a 27-10 beating from the Washington Commanders in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football.

Philly’s offense struggled, putting up 268 yards and converting only 5 of 15 third downs in the loss. Their defense was slightly better than in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, allowing 339 yards. The Eagles did allow an average of 5.2 yards per carry, though.

With the Eagles at 2-6, nothing seems to be working. That led to some blunt comments from the head coach.

Nick Sirianni Talks Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 Loss

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with reporters after the game, where he was not shy about his frustration. Sirianni went in on how he and everyone else on the team did.

“Every product on that field — Offense, defense, special teams, fundamentals, situational football, player making a mistake, coach making a mistake — that’s my freaking job. And so I’m [expletive] at myself, and I know I’ll fight like hell to do everything I can do to to get it fixed.”

With the loss, the Eagles are now sitting in last place in the NFC East. The Commanders leapfrogged them with their 2-4-1 record.

Nick Sirianni Was Not Done Talking About Eagles’ Frustrating Loss

It was truly a night of self-reflection for Sirianni after watching his Eagles team play the way they did. For him, it all comes down to the details.

“I know I’ve said this: Until we coach better, until we have better detail as coaches, until our players play with better detail, then we’re gonna see the same results. And that falls on me. “I feel like with all the detail that’s not happening right now, I got to try a different approach. And so that’s 100 percent is on me. With how many of those issues are happening right now, I’ll do everything I can to try different things to make sure that we’re getting that point across.”

Accountability has been consistent for Sirianni, as he won’t let the team take the fall for the performance. That same message continued on Sunday night.

“I take everything as my responsibility that happens out in that field — for everything. So obviously I’m not doing a good enough job right now in that case, and I got to be better.”

The Eagles take on the first-place New York Giants in Week 9. While the season feels like a wash for Philly, there is always an outside shot that they can pull off a miracle.

It would take a whole-team effort to pull off an upset win over the Giants. With how things are going right now, that doesn’t feel like a reality.