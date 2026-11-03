When it comes to the 2026 NFL trade deadline, anything is possible for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s hard to guess which direction Howie Roseman will take. History says the Eagles won’t stay quiet, and they are unlikely to have a seller’s mindset.

The record, however, suggests that the Eagles shouldn’t be taking any big swings for a win-now piece. The Eagles just dropped their sixth game in a row, and can’t get fully healthy at this stage of the season.

Late last week, it was revealed that the Eagles are unlikely to move on from a popular trade candidate in the running back Saquon Barkley. What about the veteran guard, Landon Dickerson?

Unlike Barkley, it seems that Dickerson hasn’t been told anything. Therefore, the possibility of getting traded might still be on the table for the veteran lineman.

Eagles Pro Bowler Gives True Thoughts On Rumors Before NFL Trade Deadline

During a segment on 94WIP, Dickerson was honest about his standing with the team. When asked about trade rumors, he gave his thoughts:

“It’s something you really can’t focus on and worry about. I love this city it’s my home. I spend my offseasons here. I love my teammates, coaches, I love everybody, and I really don’t want to play for another team. But at the same time, that’s not a decision that you can make as a player.”

The 28-year-old guard has spent his entire professional career playing for the Eagles. After starting his NCAA career at Florida State, Dickerson went on to star at Alabama from 2019 up until the 2021 NFL Draft. The Eagles added him with a second-round pick in 2021.

Dickerson played a key role for the Eagles since his arrival. Throughout his career, Dickerson has landed in three Pro Bowls. He was a key member of the Super Bowl LIX squad, helping the running back Saquon Barkley achieve a 2,000-yard season and keeping the Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts protected.

However, injuries have affected Dickerson throughout his recent runs with the Eagles. If the team is looking to move on, they would be wise to move Dickerson just as he gets healthy. Clearly, that’s not what he’s looking for, but the ball is in the front office’s court.