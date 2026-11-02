Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Sends Clear Message on Starting QB

There is one thing Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has done over and over throughout his 6 seasons leading one of the NFL’s premier franchises – stay loyal to his guys.

The 2026 season, even in the midst of a 6-game winning streak, proved no different on Monday, as questions rolled in about whether the Eagles were sticking with Tanner McKee as their starting quarterback.

McKee has gone 0-3 since taking over for Jalen Hurts after Hurts was ruled out for the season with blood clots in his lungs.

“Tanner is our guy,” Sirianni said on Monday in his media session. “We’re not making changes there.”

Eagles Coming Off Loss to NFC East Rival

The Eagles are now 2-6 and seemed to bottom out in a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8, when McKee went 23-of-34 for 212 yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception.

It’s worth pointing out that McKee hasn’t had his top two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, who have been out with injuries the last two weeks.

Some Calls to Try and Trade for Experimental QB

Some voices are calling for a trade for another quarterback to experiment at the position.

“At this point, what about a straight up swap of Tanner McKee for Anthony Richardson?” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on X. “It would give both players a chance to audition somewhere new before hitting free agency.”

If the Eagles did want to experiment at quarterback on their own roster, there aren’t many great options. The Eagles signed current backup quarterback Joe Milton III off the Cowboys’ practice squad two weeks ago — he’s actually 1-0 as a starter after winning the regular-season finale for the New England Patriots as a rookie in 2024.

There’s also 2026 5th-round pick Cole Payton, a dual-threat option who was listed on the 53-man roster and not as the emergency third quarterback against the Commanders — leading many to think there may have been some special packages in store for him.