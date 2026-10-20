Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has ‘Favorite’ WR Trade Target

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 4-2 in what has turned out to be an incredibly competitive AFC North division. Yet the offense has struggled throughout the young season, leading fans to consider potential trades before the November 10 deadline.

Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi spoke on the topic Tuesday afternoon and specifically focused on the wide receiver position, noting Rodgers does indeed have a “favorite” in mind.

He claims he heard some intel pointing toward the exact receiver Rodgers wants the Steelers to trade for before the deadline.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Sights on Veteran WR

Fillipponi revealed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as Rodgers’ top target in a potential trade.

“He’s a Godwin guy,” Fillipponi said, via 93.7 The Fan. “He looks at Chris Godwin and thinks, ‘that is a wide receiver I would like the opportunity to throw him the ball if the stars ever align.'”

Godwin is an intriguing option for the Steelers and could be available given the way his Buccaneers have started the season. The team has fallen to 1-5 as Baker Mayfield continues to sit out with a thumb injury.

Godwin has a club option in 2027, making him a logical trade option. The dead cap value on declining the option is roughly $16 million, which is not too big a hit for a team in the modern NFL.

This marks Godwin’s 10th season with the Buccaneers. He has zero touchdowns through six games and has struggled to connect with Mayfield and current starter Jalon Daniels. Teaming up with Rodgers could completely change the narrative surrounding the veteran receiver as his career begins to wind down.

Steelers Desperate for Offensive Help

DK Metcalf is the team’s No. 1 receiver. After that, the Steelers are in a bit of trouble. Both Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson were placed on injured reserve this month, leaving Metcalf and Germie Bernard as the top options. Ben Skowronek is around as well, though he has three receptions so far this season.

The team just added former Rodgers target Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad. He appeared in five games for the Steelers last season and would be a reserve option at best.

That is where a trade for Godwin makes sense. He would show up and immediately be the No. 2 receiver behind Metcalf. In addition, he’d be a reliable veteran receiver who should be able to quickly adapt to playing with Rodgers as his quarterback.

Rodgers is in his final NFL season and wants to chase a Super Bowl. That should mean the Steelers made some additions at the trade deadline before another unknown at the quarterback position arrives in 2027.

If he likes Godwin and the Buccaneers are willing to part with the veteran, a trade makes too much sense in Pittsburgh.