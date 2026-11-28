The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a surprising victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 12, as they cruised to a comfortable 27-5 victory on Black Friday. Considering all the drama that this team has dealt with over the past week or so, this could wind up being a season-altering win for the Steelers as they attempt to find their way to the playoffs.

With Mason Rudolph taking over for the recently released Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, he turned in an efficient outing against a tough Broncos defense. It certainly helped that the offense is about as healthy as it has been this season, and with that in mind, Pittsburgh opted to move on from two-time Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the wake of this game.

Steelers Release Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Pittsburgh has a plethora of options to throw the football to, but it simply has not been able to move the ball through the air for much of the season. It certainly didn’t help that Rodgers looked like a shell of himself prior to his release, but several of these guys have missed time with injuries throughout the year.

In recent weeks, though, the Steelers have gotten healthy, particularly in the wide receiver department. Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. have been activated off injured reserve in consecutive weeks, which means that the team doesn’t really need some of the extra depth it had been stockpiling at this spot. Among the guys Pittsburgh brought to town was Valdes-Scantling, who spent time with the team in 2025.

After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this season, the Steelers reunited with Valdes-Scantling, adding him to their practice squad as an extra layer of depth. With guys like Wilson and Pittman out, that certainly made sense, but now that they are back, there’s really no need for Valdes-Scantling, which is why the team opted to release him on Saturday.

“Steelers released WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad,” Brooke Pryor of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Steelers Turn Attention to Important Week 13 Contest

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 22: Head Coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Valdes-Scantling never suited up for the Steelers during his brief return to town, and that was with Wilson and Pittman out. Now that they are back, his path towards just getting elevated to the active roster was virtually nonexistent, so releasing him and giving him an opportunity to latch on with a new team was the most practical option for all parties.

Pittsburgh is enjoying a bit of extra time off after playing on Friday, but it won’t be long until it turns its attention towards an important Week 13 contest against the Houston Texans. Every game is going to be key for the Steelers as they attempt to solidify their playoff position, so while beating the Broncos is big, they will have to keep up the positive momentum when they return to action next weekend.