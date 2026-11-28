The Pittsburgh Steelers began their 2026 campaign with drama surrounding cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s contract. It seemingly will end with a cloud hanging over the quarterback room because of Aaron Rodgers’s departure.

But the Steelers appear confident they have the right veteran signal-caller to lead them without Rodgers at the helm.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt made that clear to reporters after Mason Rudolph won his first Steelers start of 2026 with a 27-5 victory against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

“Extremely high,” Watt told reporters of his confidence level in the quarterback. “Mason Rudolph is a true professional. He’s been a true professional since I’ve known him, a guy that’s trained as the starter no matter how long he’s been here whether he’s been the backup or the starter.

“We have extreme belief in him, and he’s a great locker room glue guy.”

Against the Broncos, Rudolph completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown.

Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Gets Major Praise From T.J. Watt

The Steelers went through an unprecedented week in the NFL before facing the Broncos on Black Friday. The team benched Rodgers and then, less than 24 hours later, released the future Hall of Fame quarterback after he tore McCarthy to shreds on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported Wednesday the benching was not a popular choice in the locker room. That was potentially setting up Rudolph for failure, especially on a short week.

But Rudolph clearly had the support of his teammates on game day against the Broncos. With those guys leading the way, the team rallied around Rudolph and came together to beat the previously 8-2 Broncos.

“Your average team doesn’t have a Cam Heyward or a T.J. Watt or a Jalen Ramsey,” Rudolph said while addressing the team’s resilience from its veteran leadership after Friday’s win. “Those guys did an awesome job at kind of pointing the trajectory of where the team needed to go.

“Thankful for them.”

While Rudolph played well, the defense propelled the Steelers to their route over the Broncos. Watt and Ramsey each scored defensive touchdowns. On offense, the Steelers reached the end zone just once.

Rudolph Keeps Pittsburgh Undefeated at Home This Season

Although the change behind center likely impacted Friday’s contest, being back home probably made the biggest difference for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are now 5-0 at Acrisure Stadium this season. The team has yielded only 14.6 points per game at home in 2026, including 11 total points in the past two home contests.

The Steelers haven’t allowed a touchdown in their past 10 quarters at Acrisure Stadium.

That level of defensive play is going to help any quarterback. But the Steelers appear confident that when the team is going to need more of an aerial attack, Rudolph will be ready to deliver.

Rudolph didn’t have great statistics Friday, but he was efficient. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt Friday versus Denver.

The highest yards per pass average Rodgers posted for Pittsburgh this season was 8.6. He registered 5.1 yards per attempt in his last two starts with the Steelers.