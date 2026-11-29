It’s pretty clear the events that occurred between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers during Thanksgiving week galvanized the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The defense played arguably their best game of the season Friday against the Denver Broncos. The Steelers held the Broncos to just 205 yards, including 3 yards per play. Pittsburgh’s defense also forced three takeaways and scored two touchdowns.

But while perhaps the McCarthy-Rodgers drama might have fueled the performance, nothing the head coach said seemed to bring the team together for the game. Instead, edge rusher Nick Herbig credited longtime veterans Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt for providing the message the Steelers needed before the game.

“He didn’t really say much,” Herbig said when asked about McCarthy’s pregame message, via Steelers Depot. “It was really Cam and T.J. You know, they took the reins.

“It’s a player-led team. You know, we’ve been saying that from the start. This is how this team was built and Cam and TJ are the leaders.”

Behind the incredible defensive performance, the Steelers defeated the Broncos 27-5 on Friday.

Steelers’ Nick Herbig Admits Mike McCarthy Didn’t Have Pre-Game Message Before Friday’s Game

Much of the media’s focus, especially since the game, has been on Rodgers. The quarterback has cleared waivers and is now a free agent.

But according to multiple insiders, Rodgers has likely played his final down in the NFL. Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that “barring an injury-drive emergency that leaves a team desperate for a veteran who can sign a play immediately,” Rodgers is done with his playing career.

There’s no doubt Rodgers deserves the criticism he’s received for his public outburst against McCarthy and the Steelers. It coming in such a public forum after his benching confirms the quarterbacks possesses, at least some of, the worst personality traits members of the media have pegged on Rodgers over the years.

But unless Rodgers’s allegations against McCarthy in his Wednesday tirade of the head coach are inaccurate, that shouldn’t absolve McCarthy of his shortcomings.

The Steelers head coach has already confirmed two of Rodgers’s claims as true. McCarthy admitted to mistakenly referring to the Steelers as the Packers. Furthermore, McCarthy told reporters after the Broncos win that he hasn’t spent enough time with the defense.

Herbig’s comments are potentially further confirmation McCarthy isn’t super engaged with his players.

While it’s awesome the Steelers have tremendous veteran leadership from its players, not having that from McCarthy isn’t a good sign.

McCarthy Has Work to Do to End 2026 NFL Season

Steelers team president Art Rooney II confirmed the organization 100% supports McCarthy. So maybe what happens to end the 2026 campaign won’t impact the team’s future at head coach whatsoever.

But it’s naive to think all is well with McCarthy and the Steelers locker room even after a 22-point blowout of the previously 8-2 Broncos.

The Steelers won in dominating fashion Friday because of their defense and the message the defensive veterans delivered the team — not McCarthy. On offense, the Steelers scored just 13 points, one fewer than the defense accounted for, and posted 247 yards.

Pittsburgh’s offense only had 42 more yards than Denver’s.

McCarthy’s offense is going to have to show more than that in December to prove the team was better off without Rodgers. The Steelers head coach also has work to do to build stronger relationships with his players, particularly on defense.

Even if McCarthy’s job is safe, the next six weeks could be pivotal for the McCarthy era in Pittsburgh. The veteran coach has to prove what the Steelers front office still believes — that he’s the right man for his job.