Aaron Rodgers lit the NFL world on fire Wednesday when he didn’t hold back on his criticism of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy while appearing on ESPN’s “The McAfee Show.”

The public airing of grievances shocked insiders and fans alike. But it reportedly wasn’t a surprise to Steelers players.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Rodgers talked with teammates about ripping McCarthy on ESPN. Many teammates aware of the plan supported the decision.

“Per multiple players I spoke to, Rodgers discussed his plan to go public with several players, who supported it,” wrote Schultz on X. “One player proposed leaking it to a reporter, but Rodgers told him he doesn’t work like that, and it was going to come out of his mouth, and he’d ‘take the bullet for the team.'”

Rodgers’s interview with Pat McAfee led to his release. However, it also caused McCarthy to need a meeting with the Steelers veteran leaders before Week 12. That’s what many in Pittsburgh’s locker room wanted with McCarthy for several weeks, if not months.

“One player in that meeting told me he doesn’t understand why this couldn’t happen while Rodgers was on the team and was pleading for change,” added Schultz.

After the week’s events, the Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-5 on Friday.