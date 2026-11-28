The NFL has made its final ruling on potential punishment for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf’s ejection in Week 11.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning the league has fined Metcalf a total of $26,867. That total is for each personal foul penalty he received on November 22 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The NFL fined Steelers WR DK Metcalf $26,867 for the actions that led to his ejection from last week’s loss to the Eagles: $11,941 for grabbing Eagles DB Cooper DeJean’s face mask and $14,926 for attempting to place his finger inside the face mask of DeJean, who wasn’t flagged or fined for his role in either altercation,” Pelissero wrote. “Metcalf won’t appeal, and already got back on track on the field with a touchdown catch from Rudolph in Friday’s win.”

After the 19-16 loss for the Steelers, rumors circled that the NFL could suspend Metcalf. Pundits also discussed the possibility of the team banning Metcalf for a game.

But after the wideout was not suspended Tuesday, the league was expected to fine Metcalf instead. The NFL announces all prior week fines on Saturday. That’s the case even when teams have already played another game.