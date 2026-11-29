The Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a week’s worth of drama to pick up a huge 27-5 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 12. And yet, even in the wake of this win, the NFL has still been left shell-shocked by the events that led to the team’s decision to abruptly bench and release legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After the Steelers announced that it was benching Rodgers, he hopped on “The Pat McAfee Show” and aired the team out, taking aim at head coach Mike McCarthy. Shortly thereafter, Rodgers was released, and according to a new report, it sounds like a heated discussion took place between the player and coach before everything fell apart for this duo.

Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy Had Heated Discussion Before Steelers Release

After enjoying a successful stint earlier in their respective careers with the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers were excited to reunite Rodgers and McCarthy for the 2026 campaign. While he wasn’t exactly the MVP-caliber player he once was, Pittsburgh was happy with what it received from Rodgers on the field in 2025, which is why it worked so hard to pursue a reunion with him in free agency.

The team got its guy in Rodgers, but things never got off the ground for the offense with him under center. All season long, Rodgers appeared to be constantly unhappy with how things were going, with him and McCarthy getting into a handful of animated arguments on the sidelines during games throughout the season. And yet, prior to his benching and subsequent release, the Steelers were the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Things came to a head when Rodgers tried to make himself the team’s offensive playcaller, with McCarthy blocking that move and benching him. Prior to all of this happening, though, Rodgers reportedly threatened to expose the internal turmoil that Pittsburgh has been dealing with throughout the season, with McCarthy being unmoved by the quarterback’s comments.

“During his playcalling power play, Rodgers said this to McCarthy, according to sources: ‘If you don’t do it my way, I’m going to expose everything going on here,'” Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. “‘Go for it,’ McCarthy responded, before adding: ‘I’m tired of your bulls***. I’m proud of what we’re building here. I like the direction we’re going.'”

Steelers Looking to Move on From Aaron Rodgers Drama

Getty Aaron Rodgers is receiving no interest from teams across the NFL after getting released by the Steelers

In order for the Steelers to cut bait with their starting quarterback in the blink of an eye, it was clear that the relationship between him and McCarthy had to have soured to the point of no return. As this conversation indicates, that is obviously what happened, as Rodgers tried to take control of the offense, with McCarthy preventing him from doing so. Once that decision was made, the gloves came off, and chaos ensued.

Pittsburgh managed to quiet the chatter surrounding this situation by winning on Sunday, but if things start heading in the other direction, serious questions will have to be asked about McCarthy’s future with the team. For now, the team is enjoying some time off, but it won’t be long until it turns its attention to its upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans.