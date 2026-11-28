The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up one of the more improbable victories of the 2026 NFL season when they cruised to a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos on Black Friday. Despite dealing with a firestorm of drama involving their former starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh easily dispatched Denver in its rain-soaked Week 12 matchup.

Rodgers’ stint with the Steelers going up in flames has been perhaps the biggest storyline across the league, as the team’s decision to release him could very well bring his historic NFL career to an end. After clearing waivers, Rodgers is now up for grabs in free agency, but according to a new report, it sounds like he isn’t exactly drawing much interest from teams across the league.

Aaron Rodgers Drawing No Interest in Free Agency

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Through 10 games under Rodgers’ lead, the Steelers offense was a bit of a mess. Rodgers’ numbers aren’t awful (220/361, 2,241 YDS, 16 TD, 6 INT), but the unit struggled to consistently put points on the board, and there were frequent tension-filled incidents that could be seen taking place between the folks involved with this unit during games.

Everything came to a head after Pittsburgh suffered a 19-16 upset defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in 19-16. Rodgers reportedly demanded to essentially become the Steelers’ offensive playcaller, which led to head coach Mike McCarthy benching him. As a result of that move, Rodgers promptly made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and aired out the team’s dirty laundry, leading to his release.

Ahead of the year, Rodgers claimed this would be his final season in the pros before retiring, so it looks like that game against the Eagles could very well have been the last time we saw him on the field. Of course, as a free agent, Rodgers could sign with another team immediately, but NFL insider Tom Pelissero of The Ringer recently shared that no teams are currently interested in signing him.

“No immediate suitors emerged for Rodgers’s services after he cleared waivers Thursday,” Pelissero reported. “And league sources don’t foresee the four-time NFL MVP playing again in what Rodgers has repeatedly declared is his final season, barring an injury-driven emergency that leaves a team desperate for a veteran who can sign and play immediately.”

Is Aaron Rodgers’ NFL Career Over?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 22: Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 19-16. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It seems almost stunning that a legend like Rodgers could be headed into retirement in such an ugly way, but that’s the direction things appear to be trending in. Unless a team unexpectedly emerges as a suitor for his services, or he decides to continue playing in 2027, Rodgers has likely played his last down in the NFL.

For the time being, Pittsburgh is moving forward with Mason Rudolph as its starter, and as he proved against Denver, he is more than capable of leading this team to victory. The Steelers will enjoy a couple of extra days off before turning their attention to Week 13, where a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans awaits.