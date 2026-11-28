The Pittsburgh Steelers have endured a year’s worth of drama over the past few days, and yet, that didn’t stop them from picking up a wildly impressive 27-5 victory over the Denver Broncos on Black Friday. In their first game without Aaron Rodgers after he got himself run out of Pittsburgh, the team controlled this contest from the get-go and picked up its seventh win of the year.

Rodgers got himself released by the Steelers after airing out their head coach, Mike McCarthy, with a handful of controversial comments during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Publicly, McCarthy has done his best to mitigate the damage that Rodgers has caused, but behind the scenes, he is unsurprisingly not too happy with the team’s former quarterback.

Over the offseason, the Steelers made a big push to convince Rodgers to put off retirement for one more year. Part of that push involved hiring McCarthy to be the team’s new head coach after Mike Tomlin abruptly resigned in the wake of the 2025 campaign. Even though he was a free agent at the time, Rodgers vouched for Pittsburgh to hire McCarthy.

Rodgers and McCarthy obviously had a very successful stint earlier in their respective careers while with the Green Bay Packers, so the hope was that they could rekindle their magic with the Steelers. That never ended up happening, though, as the two rarely appeared to be on the same page, with Rodgers frequently taking veiled shots at McCarthy in the media.

Everything came to a head when Rodgers essentially demanded to become the team’s offensive playcaller in the wake of its Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. McCarthy promptly benched Rodgers, which led to his controversial tirade that ended with him getting released. While the Steelers did well to win in Week 12, this has been a hectic few days for McCarthy, and he is reportedly “disappointed” that his relationship with Rodgers has come crashing down.

“I was told he was mainly disappointed that Rodgers came with this when they had a game in three days,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “They had an inkling, people in the building, that Rodgers might air them out a little bit the way he did, so they weren’t necessarily surprised … It ended on a really bad note. (McCarthy) was sad about that.”

Is Mike McCarthy the Right Guy to Lead the Steelers Forward?

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on November 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

With some of Rodgers’ claims about McCarthy being verified by other folks inside the Steelers building, there are some real concerns about his ability to lead this team moving forward. All signs point to McCarthy being reinvigorated ahead of the team’s win over the Broncos, which is a great sign, but if things start to go south for this team, there will be a big decision to make when it comes to his future in Pittsburgh.

Winning cures all in the world of sports, so much of the chatter surrounding McCarthy has cooled off for the time being. The Steelers are going to have to keep winning games, though, in order for McCarthy to keep the pressure off himself, which has set the stage for another important contest in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.