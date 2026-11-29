Even after all of the drama the Steelers had to deal with throughout the week, they put together a complete team victory on Friday night. However, while quarterback Mason Rudolph, cast into the starting role following the benching and then release of Aaron Rodgers, managed the game, it was the defense that stepped up and led the team to a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos.

Pittsburgh’s Defense Stepped Up Big on Friday Night

In fact, the Pittsburgh defense generated more total points than the offense, scoring two touchdowns on their own. Collectively, the unit forced three turnovers and only allowed the Broncos to produce 205 yards all game. And one of the key players who came up with a big pick-6 explained how the defense rallied around their coach, just the same as many are saying the offense, and team as a whole, played hard for Mike McCarthy.

Ramsey detailed what it’s been like playing for defensive coordinate Patrick Graham in a conversation with PennLive reporter Nick Farabaugh.

Jason Ramsey Praised DC Patrick Graham for His Relationship With the Defense

“It’s been great, honestly, because we do have a very veteran defense….But it’s kind of like a family, like we got coaches, and our coaches do their job,” said Ramsey about the group’s current relationship with Graham.

“I’m not saying that they don’t, but coach might say something to me, and I may just understand it a little bit better, because I’ve been in the league for 11 years now. Other times, there’s ways he helps us understand his thinking better. We talk about that. And then I can go tell him something today, and he may receive it differently. It’s like if your dad tells you something, and then your brother tells you something,” he added.

Ramsey Can See How Graham’s Hard Work is Paying Off

“So I think it works, and he’s starting to lean on that for sure. And then he definitely leans on just our experience playing, and our feel for the game. Even throughout the game, we get on the sideline, and we talk stuff through. And definitely during the week, we do that same thing, and we try to get on the same page of what we want accomplished, like how we want it to look, how we want certain plays to look, how we want the philosophy to look.”

Graham Was on Mike McCarthy’s Final Packers Staff

Graham was hired by the Steelers in January, reuniting with McCarthy from their lone season together in Green Bay in 2018. Back then, Graham served as McCarthy’s linebackers coach in his final season with the Packers.

From there, Graham spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, where he was the defensive coordinator from 2022-25. The now 47-year-old Graham got his start in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2009, working his way up over the course of six year and being part of their Super Bowl XLIX winning staff. He worked at Wagner, Richmond, Notre Dame and Toledo prior to earning his big break in the NFL.