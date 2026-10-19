Aaron Rodgers Ties Peyton Manning on All-Time List With Game-Winning TD Pass

It took awhile for the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense to get going on Sunday. In fact, it took until the fourth quarter for Aaron Rodgers to lead the Steelers to the end zone.

Aaron Rodgers’ Game-Winning TD Pass Moved Him Up on All-Time List

He then didn’t throw his second touchdown pass of the game until tossing the game-winner in overtime, one that handed Pittsburgh a 26-19 victory on the road over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that last score that led to the win was historic for the 42-year-old quarterback.

After entering the day two shy, Rodgers moved into a tied him with Peyton Manning for the third most touchdown passes of all-time. Rodgers, who now has 539, will move into sole possession of third place with his next touchdown throw.

Rodgers is Adding to His Career Statistics in His Final NFL Season

Rodgers now has 12 touchdown passes through six games so far this season, his second in Pittsburgh and self-announced final year in the NFL. In addition to his touchdown passes, Rodgers has completed 61.4% of his passes, thrown for 1,487 yards, ran for 17 more and posted quarterback rating of 88 while leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record.

On Sunday, he was 33-for-49 for 253 yards with his two touchdown throws and an interception. He also took five sacks.

Career wise in now exactly 270 games played, Rodgers, a four-time league MVP and Super Bowl champion, carries a cumulative 65.1% completion clip, 67,761 yards through the air, the 539 touchdowns to only 128 picks and an overall rating of 101.8.