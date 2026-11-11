Steelers Get Telling Trade Deadline Explanation From ESPN Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to add to a 6-2 team at the NFL trade deadline. General manager Omar Khan instead kept his draft picks, and a new report points to a bigger decision awaiting the franchise.

While other AFC contenders made moves, Pittsburgh stood pat despite questions at wide receiver and in the secondary. According to ESPN, the Steelers’ approach has plenty to do with what happens after Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN Reveals Steelers’ Trade Deadline Reasoning

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that Pittsburgh was one of only two AFC teams with at least six wins that failed to make a trade before Tuesday’s deadline. The Cincinnati Bengals were the other, although they reportedly backed out of a deal.

Pryor pointed directly to the franchise’s unsettled quarterback future.

“PIT has maintained that it doesn’t want to give up significant draft capital until it has a clear future QB plan,” Pryor wrote.

That position matches what Pryor wrote in an earlier ESPN deadline preview.

“Don’t mortgage the future for the present,” Pryor wrote, later adding that Pittsburgh’s “top priority remains finding their next franchise quarterback.”

Rodgers, 42, has said this will be his final NFL season. The Steelers have Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar behind him, but haven’t settled on a successor.

Khan expressed optimism about the younger quarterbacks earlier this season.

“We’re excited about the future with those guys, so glad we have them,” he said, according to Steelers.com’s Brian Batko.

Steelers Pass on Josh Downs and Other Receivers

Pittsburgh’s decision was especially noticeable at wide receiver. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers explored trades for Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley.

Downs ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs, who sent Indianapolis 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks and received a seventh-rounder along with the receiver.

Pittsburgh no longer owns its 2027 fourth-round pick, having sent it to Dallas in a deal the Steelers announced in August. That deal brought back third- and sixth-round selections, leaving the Steelers with two picks in the third round.

Thomas and Ridley remained with their teams.

The Steelers’ need wasn’t imagined. Michael Pittman Jr. has played just three games because of a foot injury, while Roman Wilson has been out with a hand injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Pittman is “getting close” to returning, according to an Associated Press report by Will Graves. Wilson could return later this month. Pittsburgh is counting on reinforcements already under contract rather than another trade.

Steelers’ QB Future Remains a Bigger Question

Khan took a similar approach last year, passing on receivers while preserving picks that could help Pittsburgh move up for a quarterback. Pittsburgh eventually added veteran help during the season, but its offense struggled in a playoff loss to Houston.

There’s a possible cost to repeating that approach. The Steelers have won four straight and lead the AFC North, yet they’re entering the second half without the receiver addition that other contenders pursued.

Still, preserving draft capital gives Khan more flexibility next spring. Pittsburgh already acquired another 2027 third-rounder from Dallas, and its first-round selection remains available if it decides to pursue a quarterback in the draft.

For now, Mike McCarthy will have to make the playoff push with Rodgers and the receivers already on the roster. Pittsburgh protected its picks at the deadline, but that puts even more importance on getting its next quarterback decision right.