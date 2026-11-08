49ers’ Odds of Landing Jonathan Taylor in Blockbuster Trade Revealed

The biggest name available on the trade market is without question Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis has already sold off two of its best players in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

However, the Colts are remaining firm on Taylor when it comes to sticking to their asking price, which is reportedly similar to what the San Francisco 49ers gave up for Christian McCaffrey back in 2022 when they acquired him from the Carolina Panthers.

At that time, the 49ers gave up a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick. The Colts seemingly want either a first-rounder or something similar, and that has steered some teams away.

49ers’ Odds of Landing Taylor Revealed

One team that emerged as a possible suitor for Taylor over the last week was, interestingly enough, the 49ers.

Yet, it seems like a major long shot given that San Francisco already has a lead back. Kalshi’s latest odds on the Taylor sweepstakes would echo that sentiment.

According to Kalshi, the 49ers have just a 1% chance of making a blockbuster move for Taylor.

The best odds favor Taylor remaining with the Colts at 39%, while the New York Giants (32%), Denver Broncos (9%) and Minnesota Vikings (4%) follow as the teams with the best chances of landing him.

Updated Favorites to land Jonathan Taylor, via Kalshi: 39% — Colts

32% — Giants

9% — Broncos

8% — Vikings

4% — Seahawks

3% — Packers

2% — Texans

2% — Bengals

2% — Patriots

1% — Niners https://t.co/d9fyofrBja — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) November 7, 2026

Mike Florio Breaks Down Possible 49ers-Taylor Trade

Speculation about a potential trade between the 49ers and Taylor first picked up after NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, who is good friends with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, said that “league circles are wondering” whether San Francisco could creep into the sweepstakes. Mike Florio later broke down the possibility and how it would affect McCaffrey.

“A Taylor-to-49ers trade would be jarring. It would be unexpected. As jarring and unexpected as the news that emerged on a Thursday night in October 2022, when word first broke of the 49ers’ trade with the Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey,” Florio said.

“A trade for Taylor would create obvious questions regarding McCaffrey. Taylor has $3.87 million remaining in base salary (after Week 9, it drops to $3.49 million). McCaffrey has a 2026 cap number of $10.861 million. While that’s low enough to keep the duo together for the rest of the season, things would change in 2027.”