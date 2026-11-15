Brock Bowers Injury: Raiders Star Exits Seahawks Game Again With Ankle Concern

The Seattle Seahawks may have caught a significant break against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 15, after star tight end Brock Bowers exited the game for a second time with an ankle injury.

Bowers, the Raiders’ most dangerous receiving weapon, initially suffered the injury during the first quarter. He briefly returned to action before leaving the field again, this time heading to the locker room.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the second exit, raising fresh concerns about Bowers’ availability against Seattle.

The Raiders listed Bowers as questionable to return, according to DraftKings Network’s injury coverage.

It was particularly troubling news for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was making his first NFL start against Seattle’s defense.

Brock Bowers Injury Leaves Fernando Mendoza Facing Tough Seahawks Defense

Mendoza was already facing a difficult assignment against Mike Macdonald’s defense. Losing Bowers, even temporarily, only makes that challenge more daunting.

The Raiders tight end suffered his initial ankle injury when his leg was rolled up during a first-quarter running play. He received attention from trainers, returned briefly and then left again.

According to Silver and Black Pride’s initial injury coverage, backup tight ends Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas were among the players positioned to take on larger roles in his absence.

But replacing Bowers is no simple assignment.

The former Georgia standout is one of the NFL’s most dynamic tight ends, capable of creating mismatches against linebackers and safeties while providing quarterbacks with a reliable target in the middle of the field.

That makes him especially valuable to Mendoza, who is navigating his first NFL start against an established Seahawks defense.

Mendoza had already provided a highlight for Las Vegas, scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard rushing attempt.

However, with Bowers sidelined, the rookie faces the possibility of having to move the offense without his most accomplished pass catcher.

Seahawks Defense Could Benefit From Brock Bowers’ Absence

The Seahawks were trailing Las Vegas 10-7 with approximately four minutes remaining in the second quarter when the latest injury update emerged.