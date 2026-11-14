Seahawks Elevate Former $97 Million All-Pro Ahead of Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks are turning to a known face with an All-Pro background ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle elevated cornerback Trevon Diggs from its practice squad Saturday, Nov. 14, giving the former Dallas Cowboys star another chance to contribute.

ESPN’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Seahawks elevated Diggs and offensive tackle Bobby Hart ahead of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.

The move marks more action in a career that once made Diggs one of the NFL’s most feared ball hawks.

The two-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $97 million extension with Dallas in 2023. Three years go by, and he’s fighting for snaps on Seattle’s defense.

Seahawks Give Trevon Diggs Another Chance Against Raiders

Diggs hasn’t necessarily secured a consistent role since joining Seattle in August.

The Seahawks initially placed the 28-year-old on their practice squad following training camp. He made his regular-season debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 4, playing nine defensive snaps.

He then gained a spot on the active roster in October before Seattle released him and brought him back to the practice squad.

Despite multiple chances to contribute, Diggs has played just 27 defensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

He has one tackle and no interceptions.

That slim production is a far cry from the player who dominated passing lanes in Dallas.

Nevertheless, Seattle has continued to keep Diggs in the organization rather than moving on.

His recent elevation gives head coach Mike Macdonald an extra experienced piece behind starting cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe.

It doesn’t guarantee Diggs a larger role against Las Vegas. But it places him back in position to demonstrate he can contribute to a defense with playoff ambitions.

Diggs Looking to Recapture All-Pro Form With Seahawks

Few cornerbacks have experienced a more rapid change in fortunes than Diggs.

In 2021, he led the NFL with 11 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and made his first Pro Bowl.

Diggs followed that performance with another Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

Dallas rewarded him with a five-year, $97 million contract extension in July 2023, including a $21.25 million signing bonus.

But injuries disrupted his career.

A torn ACL ended his 2023 season after two games. Additional injuries stymied his availability over the following two seasons, and Dallas waived him in December 2025.

The Green Bay Packers claimed Diggs before releasing him after the season.

Seattle signed him Aug. 19, hoping the veteran could add experience and depth to its secondary.

The Seahawks have largely kept him in a reserve role since then.

Even so, Diggs gets a shot Sunday against the Raiders. And his history shows what he once could do with the ball in the air.

If he can deliver that kind of production is the open case.