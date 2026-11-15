Why is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Quiet? Is He Playing V.s. Raiders?

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

After Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline, the game sees the debut of rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

The Seahawks also have a change from their regular starter at quarterback, with Drew Lock starting once again for the injured Sam Darnold.

And this has appeared to have an effect on Seattle’s best offensive player, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has no receptions or targets with 3.5 minutes gone in the second quarter.

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injured in Week 10?

Smith-Njigba did show up on the early report, but only as a veteran rest on Wednesday before practicing in full on Thursday and Friday.

In fact it is other wideout, Rashid Shaheed, who went into the game with a knee injury.

Both Cooper Kupp and tight end A.J. Barner have recorded receptions so far in Sunday’s game.

Drew Lock Fumbled Early On in the Game

The Seattle Seahawks essentially lost their first possession of the game against the Raiders, with Lock having fumbled early on after a hit due to strong work from defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

This, and the excellent early first game for Mendoza, meant that Seattle have only managed three offensive drives so far in the game.

Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,036, and is second only to Arizona Cardinals Trey McBride in receptions with 71.