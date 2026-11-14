NFL Announces Punishment for Two Seahawks Players After Week 9 Win

The Seattle Seahawks came away with a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. However, three players from this game, including two Seahawks players, were hit with fines after the NFL announced its fines on Nov. 14 for Week 9.

Regarding the Seahawks players, Devon Witherspoon and Ernest Jones were hit with hefty fines of over $17,000, so these were a slap-on-the-wrist financial penalty from the league.

Jones was hit with the most severe fine of the two Seahawks players for a play in the first quarter at the 11:14 minute mark. The veteran was fined for an unnecessary roughness play in which he used his helmet. As a result, the league is fining Jones $23,882.

As for Witherspoon, he also received a hefty fine from the league for an incident in the fourth quarter at the 4:39 minute mark. The Seahawks star was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in which he was taunting the opponent. Because of that, the NFL is fining Witherspoon $17,911.

The other player who was fined in this game was the Cardinals‘ Kitan Crawford for a play in the first quarter at the 6:23 minute mark. Crawford was fined for unnecessary roughness due to a play in which he made a blindside block. As a result, the league is fining Crawford $5,775.

Seahawks Will Try and Make Life Hard for Fernando Mendoza

The Seahawks players will have to turn the page as Jones and Witherspoon will be looking to make life difficult for Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza in their Week 10 contest on Nov. 15.

Mendoza will be getting his first career NFL start against the reigning Super Bowl champions and one of the best defenses in the league. There are some pros and cons for the Seahawks in facing the rookie in Week 10.

Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus shared the positives for the Seahawks’ defense in facing the former Indiana Hoosier star.

“The positive for the Seahawks is that they’re playing against a rookie, and they’re one of the best defenses in the league,” Bumpus said in a Nov. 10 video from Seattle Sports. “There are things he just doesn’t know because he’s never been that guy.

“… You are familiar with [Klint] Kubiak’s offense, so you can try to figure out how you think you’re going to use him. I think Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza are similar quarterbacks. Obviously, Mendoza is more mobile and younger. He can run, but it’s going to be hard on that rookie.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on Facing Seahawks

Meanwhile, Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby spoke about facing the Seahawks and the challenge the reigning Super Bowl champions bring.

“[Seattle] have a lot of really talented guys,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 12. “They got, obviously, JSN, one of the best receivers in the game [and] got a lot of talented weapons across the board; they won the Super Bowl for a reason.

“They’re extremely talented [and] have a great coaching staff. Literally, from top to bottom, they do it at a very high level. So we know we have to be at our best to beat them, and we’re all hands on deck to do that.”