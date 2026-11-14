Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Gives Strong Jalen Milroe Statement Amid QB Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks have spent the past two weeks dealing with injuries to their top two quarterbacks.

That’s given Jalen Milroe more time with the starting offense. And head coach Mike Macdonald likes what he has seen.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Nov. 13, Macdonald delivered strong praise for the second-year quarterback’s work while Drew Lock and Sam Darnold recover from injuries.

“I think it’s appropriate to say Jalen has done a tremendous job when he’s been in there with the ones,” Macdonald said.

The coach went on to laud Milroe’s work ethic, accuracy and decision-making. He specifically highlighted the young quarterback’s ability to deliver throws on time.

It’s a welcome assessment for a player who has waited for a chance to show his ability for much of his NFL career.

Seahawks’ Jalen Milroe Impresses Mike Macdonald With First-Team Offense

Milroe has taken snaps with Seattle’s starters during the past two weeks as Lock works through elbow and oblique injuries.

Macdonald made it obvious Friday that the extra work hasn’t been wasted.

The coach described Milroe as decisive with the football and praised his execution when called upon to replace Lock during practice.

The comments came in a Nov. 13 report from Seahawks.com’s John Boyle.

Seattle selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft, taking the former Alabama quarterback with the No. 92 overall pick.

His rookie season showed very little game experience. Milroe appeared in three regular-season contests, carrying the ball three times for four yards without attempting a pass.

Heading into 2026, he sat behind Darnold and Lock on the depth chart

The latest injuries have changed his practice workload, though they haven’t produced an official quarterback change.

As for Milroe, the first-team repetitions are a chance to show he can handle more than a limited package constructed around his athleticism.

Seahawks Have More QB Questions Before Raiders Game

Seattle will start Lock against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 15, with Darnold ruled out because of quadriceps and rib injuries.

Lock is also feeling his own physical problems.

The veteran has been limited in practice while managing an elbow injury and the oblique issue he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, Macdonald put forth confidence Friday that Lock can handle another start, so Milroe is an important insurance option.

If Lock cannot finish Sunday’s game, Seattle could be forced to turn to the former Alabama standout against Las Vegas.

Milroe has now prepared for that possibility for weeks.

Darnold’s recovery is undetermined, although Seattle has a Week 11 bye that gives its injured quarterbacks extra time to heal.

Milroe’s future still depends on the health of the players ahead of him.

But Macdonald’s latest take gives Seattle a reason to trust its young backup if his number is called.