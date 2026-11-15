Seattle Seahawks Make Surprise Decision on Starting RB Before Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks have made a surprising decision at running back ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Emanuel Wilson, who led Seattle’s backfield for much of the first half of the 2026 NFL season, was listed among the team’s seven inactive players on Sunday, November 15.

The decision comes just three weeks after Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the running back won’t even suit up against Las Vegas.

Wilson wasn’t listed on Seattle’s final injury report, making his absence a healthy scratch rather than an injury-related designation.

His exclusion adds another chapter to one of Seattle’s more intriguing position battles, with Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price and George Holani all available for Sunday’s game.

Emanuel Wilson Goes From Seahawks’ Leading Rusher to Inactive

Wilson’s sudden disappearance from Seattle’s offense is especially notable considering what he accomplished while the Seahawks dealt with injuries at running back.

Through the first seven games, Wilson had 403 rushing yards and three touchdowns, leading the team in rushing and providing a reliable option while Charbonnet and Price were sidelined.

His best performance came October 25, when he carried the ball 24 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s victory over Kansas City.

Just days before Sunday’s game, the Seahawks’ official website named Wilson its Top Newcomer in a midseason awards article published November 12.

But Seattle’s backfield looks considerably different today.

Charbonnet made his season debut against the Chicago Bears on November 2 after recovering from an ACL injury. Price, the Seahawks’ first-round draft pick, returned from injured reserve in the same game following a chest injury.

Wilson subsequently played no offensive snaps against Chicago and did not appear on offense or special teams against Arizona, according to Field Gulls.

Sunday’s inactive designation is the clearest indication yet that Wilson has slipped down the running back pecking order, despite what he accomplished earlier this season.

Who Is the Seahawks’ Starting Running Back Against the Raiders?

With Wilson unavailable, the Seahawks enter Sunday’s matchup with Charbonnet, Price and Holani as their active running backs.

Seattle’s official depth chart lists Charbonnet first, followed by Price, Wilson and Holani. That establishes Charbonnet as the nominal starter, but it does not guarantee which player will receive the most carries against Las Vegas.

Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025 before suffering his season-ending knee injury. Price, meanwhile, entered the league as Seattle’s first-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft.

Both players returned in Week 8, creating a crowded backfield for a Seahawks offense that had relied heavily on Wilson.

The numbers illustrate how dramatically the rotation has shifted. Wilson still leads Seattle with 111 rushing attempts and 403 yards this season, while Price has 47 attempts for 172 yards, Holani has 37 for 117 yards and Charbonnet has 22 for 100 yards entering Sunday’s game.

Those season totals reflect Wilson’s earlier workload, however, rather than Seattle’s current plans.

There is also additional pressure on the Seahawks’ rushing attack with quarterback Sam Darnold, left tackle Charles Cross and guard Quenton Nelson all sidelined against Las Vegas.

Drew Lock will make his second consecutive start at quarterback, giving Seattle another reason to establish its running game.

The biggest unanswered question is whether Charbonnet has fully reclaimed the lead role or whether Price will continue pushing for a larger share of the offense.

Whatever the eventual distribution, Wilson’s surprising inactive designation shows just how quickly the Seahawks’ running back competition has changed.