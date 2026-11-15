Seahawks Rookie Jadarian Price Tipped for Biggest NFL Game Yet vs. Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks could be in store for a breakout performance from rookie running back Jadarian Price on Sunday, Nov. 15.

With Seattle preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, longtime Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell believes Price could be headed for his most productive NFL game.

Bell shared his prediction from Las Vegas ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“What to watch for today for the #Seahawks here at the Raiders—including rookie RB Jadarian Price poised for perhaps his largest NFL day yet,” Bell wrote.

The prediction comes as Price finds his footing following an injury that cost him four games earlier this season.

Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Building Momentum After Injury

Price returned from injured reserve Nov. 2 after missing four games with a chest injury.

The Seahawks’ first-round pick has since begun to show why Seattle invested in him.

Against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 8, Price rushed for 24 yards on nine carries. He also caught four passes for 54 yards, giving him 78 yards from scrimmage in Seattle’s 17-3 victory.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries.

The duo combined for 101 rushing yards, providing Seattle with a more balanced offense.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury spoke highly of Price’s receiving ability ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“We’re really excited to develop that aspect of our offense,” Fleury said. “It got derailed a little bit with the injury. Those things were on ice for a little bit and we’re ready to unleash them over and over again as we go.”

Price could become especially valuable with quarterback Sam Darnold sidelined and Drew Lock starting again.

His receiving ability gives Lock another option out of the backfield against Las Vegas.

Jadarian Price’s Fantasy Football Outlook vs. Raiders

For fantasy football managers, Price presents a tempting option against one of the NFL’s weakest rushing defenses.

The Raiders entered Week 10 allowing the most rushing yards in the league, according to Seahawks fantasy analyst Scott Engel.

Engel identified Charbonnet as a potential RB2 or flex starter while describing Price as a possible flex streaming option.

Fantasy outlet RotoBaller also identified Price as a low-end flex candidate for Week 10.

The rookie’s receiving production could be particularly useful in points-per-reception leagues.

Price generated 11.8 PPR fantasy points against Arizona without scoring a touchdown. His four receptions accounted for nearly one-third of that total.

However, Charbonnet remains the safer option based on recent workloads. He received 16 carries to Price’s nine against Arizona and could continue to handle more short-yardage work.

That makes Price a riskier fantasy starter, though his upside could grow if Seattle increases his touches.

For now, Bell’s pregame prediction offers another reason to keep an eye on the rookie.

With the Seahawks approaching their Week 11 bye, Sunday could give Price his best chance yet to show what he can do with a larger role.