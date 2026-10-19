Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Baker Mayfield Announcement Before Panthers Game

With injured quarterback Baker Mayfield, it appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still preparing for the worst-case scenario — meaning he’s out for a fourth consecutive game and they have to start undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels again.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 but still very much in the hunt for the postseason thanks to the putrid NFC South Division, and they’ll open NFC South play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. With or without Mayfield.

From ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Monday: “Coach Todd Bowles said Baker Mayfield is supposed to practice Wednesday and they’ll ‘take a good look at him there.’ They’ll evaluate him during the week to see how he does. But … he said he believes they need to game plan as if Jalon Daniels is playing. Both players will be in prep meetings however.”

“Todd Bowles says Baker Mayfield is supposed to practice on Wednesday and they will evaluate him this week to see what he is able to do,” Buccaneer.com’s Brianna Dix wrote on her official X account.

Jalon Daniels, Bucs Blew Lead Against Steelers

Daniels is 1-2 through his first three starts but is coming off a disheartening 26-19 home overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The rookie went 22-of-43 passing for 164 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

Daniels threw both interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers blew a 16-3 lead over the last 15 minutes of regulation.

Daniels went 19-of-25 for 189 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions in the Week 5 win over the Cowboys, plus 23 rushing yards.

Bucs Paying Big Money for Mayfield to Sit

The Buccaneers dropped a ton of money on Mayfield right before the season—a 3-year, $165 million contract extension that ties the two entities together for the foreseeable future.

“The Bucs and Baker Mayfield agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on September 9. “The sides recently re-engaged and Mayfield is now signed through 2029.”

Mayfield originally came to the Buccaneers on a 1-year, $4 million “prove-it contract” in 2023 and was entering the final season of a 3-year, $100 million contract signed before the 2024 season.