The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of time to make a playoff push, and while they have played better football as of late, they need to find a way to start winning games on a more consistent basis. At this point, every game has to be considered a must-win contest for this team, and that is especially true in Week 12 with the Carolina Panthers on the schedule.

For much of the year, the Bucs have been battered by injuries, but they are beginning to get healthy, which is good, because they need as many of their top players on the field as possible. On defense, the team has been without veteran linebacker Christian Rozeboom for much of the season, but ahead of its upcoming game, it made a big move involving him.

Buccaneers Designate Christian Rozeboom to Return From Injured Reserve

Rozeboom has managed to turn himself into a reliable linebacker after going undrafted in 2020. He won a Super Bowl early in his career with the Los Angeles Rams, before becoming a full-time starter with them in 2024. That led to him signing with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, and he ended up putting together easily the best season of his career in 2025 (122 tackles, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, one forced fumble).

Over the offseason, the Bucs signed Rozeboom to come in and reinforce their linebacker depth chart, but he was used as more of a secondary option in his first five games with the team. While he may not be a starter for Tampa Bay, Rozeboom is still a solid rotational piece who can wear several different hats when being used at the heart of the team’s defense.

Last month, Rozeboom was placed on injured reserve with a finger injury, but he appears to be closing in on a return to action. On Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers opened Rozeboom’s practice window, meaning he has 21 days to get himself activated off injured reserve, or else his season will be over.

“Bucs are opening the 21-day window for LB Christian Rozeboom to return to practice, a first step to getting activated from injured reserve,” Greg Auman of Fox Sports shared in a post on X.

Buccaneers Defense Could Get Christian Rozeboom Boost Soon

Getty The Buccaneers have designated Christian Rozeboom to return to practice as he works his way back from injury

This doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Rozeboom will play in Week 12, but he is clearly trending in the right direction, which is a great sign for the Buccaneers. They will play on Monday Night Football, so Rozeboom has an extra day to get himself ready for what is easily the team’s biggest game of the season.

In theory, Tampa Bay has time to ease Rozeboom into the action, but with every game becoming increasingly important, the team may try to speed up his recovery process. Rozeboom’s practice status throughout the week will be worth monitoring, as that will indicate whether or not he has a shot at immediately getting activated off injured reserve.