The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided they had one quarterback too many on the roster after the return of Baker Mayfield and parted ways with a longtime NFL veteran on Tuesday.

“Bucs have released QB Cooper Rush from their practice squad,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Less needed with Baker Mayfield able to play and practice again.”

Mayfield has struggled with thumb and foot injuries for most of the season, and undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels has established himself as a high-value backup, going 1-2 when Mayfield missed three games due to a thumb injury earlier this season.

“Buccaneers release Cooper Rush,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Rush signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad on November 16. He’s also played for the Dallas Cowboys (twice), New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers are 3-7 and face a must-win game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

Cooper Rush Opened Season as Starter for Falcons

In a strange twist, Rush was forced into a starting spot for the Falcons to open the season after injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Rush was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s backup from 2017 to 2024 and is 9-7 in 16 career starts for the Cowboys and Ravens.

Rush started the first 2 games for the Falcons and went 0-2, going 22-of-39 passing for 229 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions.

“Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained an oblique injury in practice Thursday and was listed as a limited participant, according to the team’s official injury report,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 10. “With Tua Tagovailoa hurting his oblique today, Falcons QB Cooper Rush said he took all the first-team reps during the team part of practice.”

Last year’s starter for the Falcons, 2024 1st-round pick, Penix, was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 11 of the 2025 regular season.

Falcons Signed Rush at Start of Training Camp

The Falcons brought Rush in at the start of training camp with the thought of having him compete to be their emergency third quarterback — not their opening-day starter.

“The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran QB Cooper Rush ahead of their first training camp practice in about 15 minutes,” Falcons reporter Will McFadden wrote on his official X account on July 29. “The signing comes after this morning’s release of Trevor Siemian and the news that Tua Tagovailoa will miss the start of camp.”