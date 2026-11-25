The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season isn’t exactly going according to plan. And it’s beginning to draw real hot seat buzz for head coach Todd Bowles.

While the Bucs are within striking distance of the top spot in the NFC South, their 3-7 mark isn’t exactly encouraging. Sure, Tampa is tied with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, but that’s no consolation for a team that was supposed to have a decent shot at winning their division.

That’s something that the market has begun pricing in. According to the latest lines at BetOnline Sports & Casino, Todd Bowles appears to be feeling the heat. The market is pricing him in at +650 to be the first NFL coach fired this season.

Now, that’s the market as the first coach fired, not fired altogether. That probability may increase more significantly if the Buccaneers can’t at least show signs of improvement.

While injuries have played a role for Todd Bowles’ team, the bottom line is that the squad just has to be better. Quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t exactly been lights-out. And considering how much time he’s spent injured, the situation doesn’t look all that optimistic in Tampa.

Todd Bowles Not Quite Feeling the Heat as Some Other NFL Coaches

Todd Bowles may be starting to feel a bit of the heat in Tampa. But that doesn’t compare to the sauna some of the other NFL head coaches are beginning to sweat.

The market believes that the first coach to go this season will be Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts. Steichen’s squad is 3-8 and not particularly looking poised to get back on track anytime soon. The Colts look a heck of a lot better than the 1-9 Tennessee Titans. The fans, however, were expecting more from Indy this season.

At -150, Steichen is much closer to the door than the next coach on the list, Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets. The Jets are also in a tough situation this season. Also 3-8, the Jets can’t seem to gain traction moving forward. It seems that a change could be forthcoming, whether Glenn is the first to go or not. The market believes Glenn is likely to go, assigning +250 odds.

Another one of Todd Bowles’ fellow coaches nearing an exit is Jim Harbaugh. He’s been at the helm of a disastrous season in Los Angeles, with the Chargers sitting at 1-9 this season. The market believes that Harbaugh has a good chance to go at +400.

Buccaneers Fans Can’t Blame Bowles for Everything This Season

While there’s always a temptation to pin the blame on the coach this season, the fact is that Buccaneers fans can’t pin the blame solely on Todd Bowles.

The defense has been excellent, while the running game has held up its own.

One has to think that if the Bucs had gotten more consistent production from the QB spot, the team might be in a much better position right now.

Baker Mayfield has been a disappointment so far, but there’s still a chance the Bucs could turn things around in what still remains a relatively open NFC South.