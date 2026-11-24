Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher David Walker continues to play less than most would expect due to his production-per-snap rate. However, head coach Todd Bowles made it clear that his lack of playing time is for the best for him and the team.

Walker is an undersized speed rusher. So, Bowles thought the size of the Lions’ offensive line and their run-first mentality would be too much for Walker.

“Based off personnel yesterday, obviously, with that being more of a running team and putting bigger guys in there, we needed bigger guys on the field,” said Bowles on why Walker did not play more. “But David’s a big part of everything we’re doing. We love him to death.”

Play

They love him as a pass rusher, but do not quite trust him as a run defender.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Explains Lack of Playing Time for David Walker

Walker’s 19 snaps were his fewest since Week 5. He has 131 snaps when facing the pass and 70 snaps when facing the run.

The funny thing is that Detroit leaned into the pass early into the game. More than that, Bowles added that Walker played the run well. However, they are afraid that, given his size, he can get swallowed up by offensive linemen.

“He actually played the run well,” admitted Bowles. “You know, he can get engulfed sometimes because of his size, and you got to be careful of that.”

Despite the critique, the Bucs head coach does expect him to get on the field more against the run down the road.

“But as he gets the system down more, he plays more and more, and we love everything he’s doing,” added Bowles.

Walker was fourth amongst edge rushers in snaps, and played one more snap than Anthony Nelson in Week 11.

Bucs Emerging Edge Rusher Loses Snaps in Week 11

Walker has five sacks in ten games this year. However, the team views him as a pass rusher only, and they do not trust him on run downs. So, Rueben Bain and Yaya Diaby start over him. Bain is a first-round rookie, and Diaby has been a starter since his rookie season.

The big question is Al-Quadin Muhammad playing over him and Nelson eating into his time. Nelson is a much bigger body than Walker. However, Muhammad is a pass rusher first as well. He is better and more experienced against the run. Still, he only has two sacks this year and has not been impactful enough to keep Walker off the field.

As Bowles admitted, Walker has improved in the run game and will get more snaps in that area soon. They might have to make it sooner than expected. They face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 in a game that could effectively end their season.