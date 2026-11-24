The Denver Broncos trading for and extending Russell Wilson still goes down as one of the worst decisions in recent NFL history. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not trade for Baker Mayfield in the same manner, the feeling of the team extending a big-name quarterback and seeing him fail miserably in the first year of his new deal does bring a similar feeling, according to Derrik Klassen of The Athletic.

Klassen noted after the Bucs Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions that he gets the same feeling watching Mayfield that he used to get when he watched Wilson with the Broncos.

“It feels like we’ve reached Russ territory in Denver, does it not? Which is terrifying because they just gave him a multi-year contract,” said Klassen.

He went on to review the similarities.

“He’s a quarterback who has always kind of played like he thought he was Josh Allen. And now I think— which, especially last year, the scrambling really was like the only thing that worked for the Bucs offense when the offensive line was injured, and they were missing a bunch of guys who were at receiver and stuff like that. And it was a new offense, and him turning to his legs was kind of the only thing that worked.”

As Klassen points out, the issue is that Mayfield is now getting older, and he is a step slower. The injuries are starting to catch up with him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Extending Baker Mayfield Looks Like a Disaster

As Klassen notes, this has now installed bad habits into the play of the former No. 1 overall pick.

“Now it’s like he took the wrong lesson from that, and he keeps trying to do it, and he won’t just trigger on throws,” said Klassen on the need for Mayfield to create. ‘That is the most frustrating thing to me.”

He added that Mayfield is no longer looking to stay in the pocket and fit passes into tight windows. Instead, he immediately goes into play maker mode. He just is not talented enough for that.

“And I think you saw it really on the first drive and throughout, obviously, the rest of the game,” added Klassen. “He just will not throw the football unless it’s perfect. Unless it is a wide open, schemed open first-read thing. He doesn’t want to throw in the pocket. It’s a little bit muddy. He doesn’t want to throw when he thinks it’s going to be a tight window. He just will not let go of the football. And it leads to sacks. It leads to him having to throw the ball away. It leads to these extended plays that obviously end up lower percentage the longer you hold the ball.”

Mayfield has five touchdowns to four interceptions this year. The Bucs are 2-5 when he starts.

Mayfield is Struggling in 2026

Klassen simply does not think that Mayfield can physically get back to the level of play he thinks he can win at at his age.

“And there are times where maybe guys can run hot, and that can work. But Baker Mayfield, on the wrong side of 30, who has been banged up for really the last two seasons, I have a hard time feeling that we’re ever going to get back to the point where, like, that runs hot enough, especially this season,” admitted Klassen.

The Bucs are now 3-7 and two games out of the NFC South race. It will bring a lot of questions next offseason as the Bucs would have to eat a massive cap hit to move on from Mayfield.

However, like the Broncos and Wilson, it might have to happen.