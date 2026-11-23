There’s not just one reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-7 and look like one of the NFL’s worst teams at times this season — a season that essentially faces a series of “loser goes home” games over the final 7 games of the regular season beginning with a Monday Night Football matchup against their NFC South Division rival Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

One reason, however, that seemed to stand out for the Buccaneers after a Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions — and is probably symptomatic of all terrible teams — is that they aren’t playing their best players.

In this case, it’s second-year edge rusher David Walker, who leads the Buccaneers with 5.0 sacks and added another sack against the Lions despite playing just 19 snaps.

“David Walker has a 24.6 pass rush win rate, which ranked him tops among qualified edge rushers,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on X on Monday. “Playing him 19 snaps or 33 percent is close to coaching malpractice. Even if run defense isn’t his strength, he’s earned more.”

Fans, Media Stunned by David Walker’s Snap Count

To be clear — it doesn’t make sense to not play your best edge rusher.

“Snap counts are out for Bucs vs. Lions,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on X. “Only 19 of 58 snaps for David Walker, who had Tampa Bay’s only sack Sunday.”

“David Walker played 19 snaps yesterday after showing, once again, that he’s the team’s best pass rusher, and it’s coaching malpractice,” Bucs Wire’s EMT Ashlie wrote on X.

“The lack of usage for David Walker continues to remain disappointing,” Tampa sports radio host Chris Mathis wrote on X. “(Only) 19 snaps for David Walker?”

“KEEP DAVID WALKER ON THE DAMN FIELD!!!” Joe Bucs Fan wrote on X.

Walker Bounced Back From Serious Knee Injury

Walker, 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, was a 4th-round pick (No. 121 overall) out of Central Arkansas in the 2025 NFL Draft and seemed poised to make an impact as a rookie in 2025 before he tore his ACL in training camp.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned Walker as part of his “Bold Predictions” headed into 2026, where he thought he might make a big impact, paired with 2026 1st-round pick Rueben Bain Jr.

Instead, head coach Todd Bowles has struggled to figure out a rotation of Walker, Bain, YaYa Diaby, Anthony Nelson, and Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had 11.0 sacks for the Detroit Lions last season.

“Up front, they’re incredibly excited about 2026 first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr and 2025 fourth-round pick David Walker, who was impressing everyone in the building last summer before suffering a season-ending injury early in camp,” Graziano wrote on September 3. “The Bucs look kind of loaded all across the roster, and assuming better injury luck this year (which almost has to happen), they should be back among the NFC contenders.”