The Tampa Bay Buccaneers best path forward might be a soft benching of quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to Matt Matera of Pewter Report. While the Bucs analyst was resigned to the fact that it is unlikely to happen, the combination of Mayfield playing through injuries and playing poorly could lead to the Bucs giving him some time off.

“I think Tampa Bay needs to do a soft benching of Baker Mayfield,” said Matera after the Bucs loss to the Detroit Lions. “And what I mean by that is a soft benching is we know Baker’s banged up. He was grabbing his hand again today. It looked like he hit his thumb on a helmet. He’s playing with the plantar fasciitis, and I commend Baker for wanting to gut through the pain and fight for his team.”

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Matera added that playing through these injuries has taken away his confidence as a passer.

“I’m sick and tired of watching Baker Mayfield drop back, or be in the shotgun, like, dances, tippy, dances, looks for two seconds that just takes off and run,” said Matera on the way that Mayfield is playing through his injury. “I get it, like, you’ve got to have that internal clock, and you got to wait for stuff. But he’s just ducking and running way too fast, and he’s still getting sacked too. And something is just so off with this offense and with Baker that I honestly would rather see Jalon Daniels in the game at this point.”

Jalon Daniels is a rookie UDFA but the Bucs went 1-2 in his starts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Soft Bench Baker Mayfield

Mayfield is known to play through injuries and fight for his team. However, this is not the first time that playing through injuries has ended up hurting his team. The Browns went 11-5 in 2020 and won their first playoff game with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback. However, he tried to play through multiple injuries in the 2021 season, and he went 6-8 as a starter with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Browns were better with Case Keenum. That is why they ended up moving on from him and trading for Deshaun Watson. Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started 6-2, and Mayfield had 13 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. However, he started to get injured about halfway through the season; from there, the Buccaneers finished 2-7 and Mayfield had 13 touchdowns to 9 interceptions.

Buccaneers Struggling With Injured Mayfield

Mayfield did not start the season strong, and it has not gotten better from there. The Buccaneers started 0-3 in his starts, and he hurt his finger at the end of the team’s third loss.

He missed the team’s next three games and, while he came back, it was clear the thumb was still bothering him. He only threw 14 passing attempts in the team’s next two games.

While he had to throw the ball more against the Chicago Bears, he wound up throwing two interceptions and taking four sacks. That is when he appeared to have suffered a foot injury.

He played through the foot injury against the Detroit Lions, and he did not throw any interceptions, but it was not good enough.