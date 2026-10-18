Bucs Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for Mike Tomlin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have past ties to Mike Tomlin, and their head coach Todd Bowles is firmly on the hot seat after a 1-4 start to the season. So, when Josina Anderson noted that an NFC team is fond of Mike Tomlin, it is easy to think she is discussing the Buccaneers.

Anderson noted that a team with a coach on the hot seat has an ownership group that is interested in Tomlin.

“I’m told by a long-time well-placed source that there’s an ownership family in the NFC who is very fond of Mike Tomlin and who the source has learned is open to wooing Tomlin to their franchise to potentially replace their current head coach if the ship isn’t righted for their team this season,” wrote Anderson on her Substack. “As of right now, the sentiment is that this current head coach needs to make the playoffs at least to keep their job, per league source.”

Most talk around head coach Todd Bowles is that he will need to make the playoffs to keep his job. This only adds to the idea that Anderson is discussing the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Hire Mike Tomlin

Anderson noted that the team still wants to give the current head coach a chance to turn the ship around, and that is why it is not being leaked exactly which team.

The Bucs ownership group has strong ties to Tomlin. The Glazer family purchased the Buccaneers in 1995. Tomlin was hired by the Buccaneers in 2001. He was the Bucs’ defensive coordinator from 2001 through 2005 and helped them win a Super Bowl.

He coached under both Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden. This was Tomlin’s first real gig in the NFL, and it led to him being hired by the Minnesota Vikings. Two years later, he became the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ head coach.

Given the Bucs are where Tomlin got his start, it makes sense the ownership group that initially hired him would remain fond of him. Beyond that, it would make sense for Tomlin to want to return to Tampa Bay. Anderson noted that while Tomlin is enjoying TV, he would return for the right opportunity.

“There are league sources I talk to who feel, in their opinion, Tomlin could develop an affinity for this potential opportunity at the right compensation and accommodation levels (as in similar control to what he’s previously use to), but only Tomlin knows directly in his heart what it would take to bring him back to the field, and when,” wrote Anderson.

Tomlin Has a History With Tampa Bay

Tomlin was the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach from 2007 through 2025. He won a Super Bowl and two AFC Championships with the Steelers. Most notably, he never had a losing season in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin took a year off to do television, but has interest in returning to coaching. If the Bucs have two straight losing seasons, they would look to the stability of someone like Tomlin.