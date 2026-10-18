Bucs Head Coach Pressed on Missing Offensive Piece

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the offense fell apart to close out the game. While Tampa Bay is working with a backup quarterback and a rookie quarterback at that, the skill players around him are not stepping up, either.

After the Bucs lost in a game where no receivers went over 50 yards and the longest reception was 22 yards late in the fourth quarter, head coach Todd Bowles was pressed on whether the team has a go-to player they can lean on.

“I don’t think so,” Bowles replied when asked if he feels the team lacks a top target.

However, Bowles did not have a firm answer when asked who that person was.

“It should change every game,” admitted Bowles. “Certain people get keyed on; other people got to step up and make plays.”

In a way, he admitted that the team does not have a go-to player.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Do Not Have a Go-To Player

In the Bucs Week 6 loss, second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka led the way with seven catches for 48 yards. Veteran Chris Godwin was not far behind him with four catches for 37 yards. Ted Hurst added three catches for 40 yards. Then, the rest of the pass catchers added eight catches for 39 yards.

On the season, Egbuka has 28 catches for 241 yards. Godwin has 23 catches for 216 yards. Then, Hurst has 11 receptions for 168 yards. None of them are standing apart from each other.

Egbuka was expected to step up and lead the way. However, he is down from 1.75 yards per route run as a rookie to 1.12 yards per route run in his second NFL season. Godwin has led a receiver room before, but injuries and age have caught up to him.

Hurst is just a rookie and is doing well considering the expectations for him.

Bucs Need Someone to Step Up

Bowles is trying to brush off the idea that the team does not have a go-to player by saying that different players will step up as that player based on the coverage. However, when you have a bona fide star, that is not how it works. He knows that because the Bucs had a go-to player in Mike Evans.

In 2024, Evans had 114 targets, 81 catches, and 1,096 yards. The next highest pass catcher was Cade Otton, who had 86 targets, 61 receptions, and 632 yards. Even he was a tight end.

The next receiver was Chris Godwin with 60 targets for 50 catches and 576 yards. They have had someone who can dominate the target share. Right now they do not have that player.

Bowles can argue that the team can win despite that player, but he cannot say that they do. With Baker Mayfield expected to return next week, it will be interesting to see whether he can find the chemistry with Egbuka to turn into the star of the passing attack.