Titans Reveal Concerning Calvin Ridley News Before Browns Clash

The Tennessee Titans are looking to keep the ball rolling after winning their first game of the season in Week 6. The team will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, in hopes of starting a winning streak.

Before getting to Sunday, the Titans revealed that a member of the receiving core suffered an injury. While things appeared good, Thursday’s practice spells bad news for the Titans offense.

Calvin Ridley Dealing with Hip Injury

Calvin Ridley suffered a hip injury in the lead-up to the Cleveland Browns clash in Week 7 on Wednesday as a limited participant.

It was revealed on Thursday that the wide receiver did not participate in practice, with questions now being raised about his availability for Sunday.

“Thursday Injury Report.”

Ridley has had a quiet season for the Titans, hauling in just five catches for 81 yards and yet to log a touchdown.

The wide receiver currently has the fourth-most receiving yards on the team, despite being the seventh-most targeted member of the offense.

If things do not turn around quickly for Ridley, the Titans could be without a key veteran.

“he just needs to be him, share information he feels is necessary to guys around him.” Saleh said of Ridley, via Titans Wire. “He’s pushed through all the injuries from last year, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he acclimates to the offense.”

Calvin Ridley is currently in his third season with the Nashville team. In his time, the wide receiver has recorded 1,401 yards and four touchdowns on 86 receptions.

The Titan has two more years on his contract.

Titans Pass Game Struggling

Many believed quarterback Cam Ward would have a huge season of development with the addition of Brian Daboll to the team. But the season has not gone the way they hoped.

Ward has yet to throw for over 1,000 yards and has four interceptions this season, the same number as his passing touchdowns.

The partnership of Daboll and Ward is not looking like a solid pair early on, but things take time to develop.

“I think the biggest thing is, particularly when you’re a young guy and you’re seeing so many things, you’re in a new system and there’s a lot of growing to do,” Daboll said. “Obviously, the results have not shown. We’re good with the direction we’re headed, but we’re not good with the results we’re getting.”