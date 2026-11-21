The Tennessee Titans made multiple trades before the 2026 trade deadline, including trading star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears and safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills.

Another Titans player who had a lot of trade speculation was running back Tony Pollard.

The RB has been one of the bright spots for the AFC South squad, which is 1-8 entering Week 11, who has the most scrimmage touchdowns (7) on the team and leads the running back room in yards (628).

In the end, the Titans decided not to trade Pollard, who is in the final year of his contract.

An NFL insider recently revealed Tennessee’s asking price for Tony Pollard after the trade deadline.

Titans Looking For Draft Picks For Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard is on track to log his fifth straight 1,000-yard rushing season (his potential third with the Titans) and could set a season-high in rushing touchdowns.

Showing his level in the NFL and his value to Tennessee, the Titans reportedly looked for a notable draft selection if they parted ways with the running back.

According to Dianni Russini of BetUS, the Titans were looking for a Day 2 draft pick for Pollard.

“When the [Green Bay] Packers, Denver Broncos and others checked in on running back Tony Pollard, GM Mike Borgonzi stood firm. I was told their asking price was a Day 2 pick,” Russini revealed. “A fourth-rounder was not worth it when the sacrifice wasn’t just trading a running back. It would hamper [Cam] Ward’s development.”

Pro Football Focus currently grades Pollard as the fourth-best running back in the league out of 51 qualifying running backs, with an overall grade of 88.5. Trading him away for a Day 3 selection does easily appear out the window.

Outside of the run, Pollard has shown he can be a threat in the pass game and one of the better blocking running backs in the league, with the latter being praised by his head coach.

Now remaining with the Titans for the remainder of the season, Tony Pollard can show out and land a strong contract next year.

Titans Rookie Gets Good Update

Carnell Tate missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but could be imminent in his return.

The rookie practiced for a third straight day, this time as a full participant after initially practicing Wednesday and Thursday limited.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has the most receiving yards on the team and is one of Cam Ward’s favorite targets, being targeted the second most this season.

With the Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys around the corner, the Titans could get some huge help on offense.