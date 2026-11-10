Titans Coach Robert Saleh Makes Revealing Admission About Cam Ward

Development isn’t always linear, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is an example of that.

The 24-year-old appeared to finally turn a corner against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee’s 43-36 overtime loss

It was an encouraging performance for the former No. 1 overall pick, who finally delivered the kind of gutsy performance Titans fans have been waiting to see.

However, head coach Robert Saleh chose to pump the brakes on Ward’s coming-out party.

Saleh Isn’t Expecting Ward to Be Perfect for Titans

Saleh offered a revealing assessment of Ward when speaking with reporters on Monday.

“I would love to sit here and tell you it is going to keep on climbing with no hiccups, and he is going to have nine of the best games he’s ever had in his life,” Saleh said.

“But we are going to continue working with him, continue finding ways to get better and we are going to ride the peaks and valleys and hopefully by the end of the year we’re hitting a stride where Cam is consistently playing at a high level.”

Ward’s posted posting a 104.6 passer rating in Week 8. It was his first career 300-yard passing performance, and he managed to do it without rookie receiver Carnell Tate, one of Tennessee’s promising young offensive weapons.

Ward also helped the Titans take the lead late in the fourth quarter, only for the defense to surrender the advantage before Cincinnati eventually won in overtime.

Saleh was encouraged by what he saw, but he also pointed out that the quarterback wasn’t the only reason for the improved offensive performance.

“The kid’s a fighter: he’s a really, really good football player, but it’s also an all-11 game from a protection standpoint, to a skill player making plays,” Saleh said after the Bengals game.

Tennessee dealt with more offensive line injuries in their loss to Cincinnati. They were down to three backups, and their third-string right guard. Ward did fumble the ball twice, losing one of those fumbles.

However, the patchwork group only allowed pressures on 30% of Ward’s dropbacks, giving him a little extra time to make things happen. It paid off in Week 8 with a career-best performance.

Titans Need Cam Ward to Build on Encouraging Performance

The challenge for Ward is turning an occasional breakout performance into something the Titans can depend on every Sunday.

Tennessee entered its bye week with a 1-7 record, leaving little room for moral victories. The Titans have been competitive in several games, but their inability to finish has become a recurring problem.

Saleh has repeatedly defended Ward’s development, even when the numbers haven’t necessarily supported the optimism.

Earlier in October, after Tennessee fell to 0-4, Saleh insisted that Ward was making progress and urged critics to give the young quarterback time.

“The kid’s going to be a damn good quarterback, man,” Saleh said at the time. “Everyone just needs to take a deep breath and let him grow.”

Ward faces a tough test to continue showing growth in Week 10. Tennessee will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went all-in at the trade deadline, adding three players to their defence.