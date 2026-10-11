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Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Sounds Off on Late-Game Gaffe Against Giants

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Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
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Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made a grievous mental error in overtime against the New York Giants that turned a win, which had previously looked almost certain to be a loss, into a wildly dissatisfying tie.

Following a fumble by Giants running back Cam Skattebo late in the extra period, Daniels mounted a drive into field goal range. However, the QB extended a scramble play that ended up draining too much time off the clock, and the Commanders offense was unable to set itself and spike the football in time to try a game-winning kick.

Daniels spoke to his mistake, and everything that led up to it, during his postgame press conference.

“We just gotta be better, like, overall. Like, the whole team with just situational football,” Daniels said. “You know, we had a chance early in the game to finish the game — offensively, defensively — and we didn’t capitalize on that. And then we still have the opportunity at the end of the game to win the game, and we didn’t do that.

“It’s not a win, so not really feeling that one.”

Daniels added that the end-of-overtime issue was one of miscommunication.

“Yeah, we just gotta communicate that. That’s the whole thing,” he added. “Like I said, it starts with me communicating to the whole offense in the huddle. And I think everybody would say that, top down.

“Just gotta be better,” Daniels said. “Ultimately, it’s on me.”

Dan Quinn Also Claimed Responsibility for Commanders’ Late-Game Collapse

Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels
GettyHead coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders talks to quarterback Jayden Daniels during a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, head coach Dan Quinn took responsibility for the mistakes and communication breakdowns that turned Washington’s big win into a terrible tie.

“That falls on me and is my responsibility,” Quinn said, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports. “I’m gutted for this team.”

The Commanders are now 1-3-1 on the season and will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area during a primetime game on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

NFL Analysts Exploded on Social Media After Commanders Tied Giants Through Game Mismanagement

New York Giants
GettyQuarterback Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Analysts and fans alike lost it on social media following Washington’s mismanagement of the clock late in overtime.

“COMMANDERS WHAT ARE YOU DOING?” Ari Meirov of 33rd Team posted to X. “THE COMMANDERS WERE IN FG RANGE AND RAN THE BALL WITH NO TIMEOUTS AND THE GAME ENDS IN A TIE.”

“What in the world was Dan Quinn thinking? Or Jayden Daniels?” Colin Cowherd of The Volume added. “That’s a fireable offense. Completely inexcusable.”

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

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Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Sounds Off on Late-Game Gaffe Against Giants

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