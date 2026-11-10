Washington Commanders Get Major Update on Potential Brian Thomas Jr. Trade

One of the biggest names on the trade market entering Tuesday’s deadline has been Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2024 but has seen his role diminish considerably over the last two years.

This season, he has just 10 receptions on 22 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Jaguars are 6-2 and made three major moves to bolster their defense on Monday. They seemingly have no intention of trading anyone else on their roster.

Commanders Get Major Update on Thomas Jr. Trade

One team that has surfaced in trade rumors as a potential landing spot for Thomas Jr. is the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders lost Terry McLaurin to a season-ending injury, and Thomas Jr. played alongside quarterback Jayden Daniels at LSU. That connection could make him a seamless fit in Washington.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday, just hours before the deadline, that the Jaguars have no intention of trading Thomas Jr. and have informed interested teams they plan to keep him through 4 p.m. ET.

“The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams,” Fowler reported. “Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise.”

The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams. Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise. https://t.co/0QxdybXqaN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington is in an interesting spot. The Commanders are 2-5-1 after a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend.

While a team with that record would typically look to sell at the trade deadline, Washington isn’t completely out of the NFC East race. The Commanders face the first-place New York Giants on Thursday night.

If Washington wins, it would move within two games of New York while also holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

That doesn’t mean Commanders general manager Adam Peters will aggressively pursue trades to bolster the roster, but Washington could still emerge as a buyer. If the team can’t land Thomas Jr., other potential targets could include Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs or Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley.