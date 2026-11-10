Jonathan Taylor Message Boosts Commanders’ Trade Hopes

The Washington Commanders’ recent efforts to support franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels have fallen flat, but that can change after All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor sent a message that boosts the hopes for every one of his potential landing spots ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.

Taylor’s best trade fits include the Commanders. They’ll welcome what the three-time Pro Bowler said after the Indianapolis Colts were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

Speaking to Andrew Chernoff of WISH-TV News after the 27-23 overtime defeat at Lucas Oil Stadium, Taylor appeared to say goodbye to Indianapolis. The 27-year-old admitted, “this place helped shape me into the man I am today, so I’m very grateful. So if it is (goodbye), I’m very grateful for the city of Indianapolis.”

Taylor also sent a heartfelt message to Colts’ fans. He said, “I appreciate them and it was a pleasure to put on display all of not only my hard work, but the team’s hard work.”

This sounds like a player preparing to venture into pastures new. That should have the Commanders on high alert today because Taylor would instantly repair the wreckage in their running game.

He’d also be the ideal running mate for Daniels, despite the likely high cost of any trade.

Jonathan Taylor’s the Perfect Prize on Deadline Day

Adding Taylor is the perfect solution to the double whammy of trouble in the Commanders’ backfield. The issue starts with a lack of marquee talent.

There isn’t a truly dynamic workhorse, even when everybody’s healthy. Few Washington running backs are upright after starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt landed on injured reserve with a groin problem.

JCM has since been joined by versatile Jeremy McNichols, who could need season-ending surgery. The Commanders have tried to lean on veteran duo Austin Ekeler and Rachaad White, but they combined for just 44 yards on the ground during the 20-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, and White also fumbled twice.

This “not pretty” picture is why it makes sense to bring Taylor to Washington, according to NFL.com Senior News Writer Kevin Patra. He noted how “Taylor’s multi-year contract also puts the Commanders in play for me. He’d provide Jayden Daniels a reliable running mate beyond 2026 and solve a significant problem in D.C.”

The Commanders already know all about Taylor’s talents. He gashed their defense for 95 yards and two touchdowns to power a blowout Colts win at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 4.

Taylor’s the prolific scoring machine and legitimate workhorse Daniels has never had at his disposal. Righting that wrong is worth Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters parting with what could be a second- or even a first-round draft pick in a trade.

It’s a high price to pay, but still better than the alternatives for the Commanders.

Commanders Lack Inspiring Options Next to Jayden Daniels

The Commanders’ initial attempts to fortify the backfield have been far from inspiring. Including reuniting with an undrafted rookie.

Peters won’t find a better back than Taylor to give Daniels the help he needs. It won’t happen by pursuing a backup on a winless team.

What the offense needs is more star power around Daniels. Taylor qualifies as one of the league’s best playmakers at his position.

He also sounds ready to move on, so the Commanders should’t delay putting the right trade package on the table during deadline day.