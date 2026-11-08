Officials Ignore Several Illegal Hits on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

The officials in Sunday’s game between the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams did not seem to have Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ best interests in mind.

The officials ignored what many saw as illegal hits on Daniels in the first quarter—even picking up a flag for roughing the passer on the first drive.

“The referees initially threw a flag for roughing the passer on Jayden Daniels, but picked it up after a long discussion,” The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Drew Stevens made the ensuing FG. Commanders lead the Rams 3-0.”

Daniels has already missed three games this season with a dislocated left elbow.

“Jayden Daniels get hits late on a slide,” YouTuber Jackson Didlake wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “No call. Jayden Daniels gets hit up high after a throw. No call. Absolute BS early and the announcers are for it. Would never be the talking point with Matthew Stafford. What a joke.”

“John Hussey’s crew is working the Commanders game,” Locked on Commanders podcast host David Harrison wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “So you’re promised some wonky officiating, and it hits on the first drive where they somehow pick up a flag on a clear hit to Jayden Daniels’ head and neck area.”

Injury Issues Continue to Follow Daniels

Injury issues have followed Daniels into his third season after he missed 10 games in 2025 for a variety of injuries — including another dislocated left elbow — as the Commanders went from 12-5 during his rookie season to 5-12 in 2025.

Daniels suffered the latest injury right before halftime of a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and provoked an explicit response from Fox Sports color commentator and 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

“Commanders now have ruled out QB Jayden Daniels with a left elbow injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “The last time he had a left elbow injury he missed four games.”

“Jayden Daniels appears to have re-dislocated his left elbow again here after getting his ankle stepped on by his LG,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “This is the same elbow his dislocated in 2025 causing him to miss 3 games and then reinjured and missed the final 4 games of the season.”

“Jayden Daniels is being carted off after a devastating left arm injury,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account.

Touch Decision Awaits on Daniels’ Contract

Everyone can agree that giving Daniels a contract that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players right now isn’t a no-brainer — and it’s OK to remind ourselves that he still has another full season left on the 4-year, $37.7 million rookie contract he signed in 2024.

Daniels and his mom/agent can complain all they want this offseason — the fact is, the Commanders don’t have to pay him yet. Yes, the other two quarterbacks in the top three picks in his draft will get massive deals after this year — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (No. 3 overall) — but they’ve proven their worth.

Before the season, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti released a list of projected “Next Man Up” contracts at every NFL position — meaning the next contracts that will reset the market for each position. He included Williams and Maye, but not Daniels.

“It’s not a predicament at all,” Anarchist Bub Carrington wrote on X. “Pay the man. He’s a star quarterback, and every metric shows it. Get him a real coach and an offensive line.”