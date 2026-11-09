Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Delivers Blunt Quote After Loss to Rams

The Washington Commanders continue to show that they can hang with just about any team in the league.

However, that hasn’t translated into wins. On Sunday, they fell 20-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in a game they led for a large portion of the contest.

Ultimately, late-game decision-making, stalled offensive drives and turnovers cost Washington. The Commanders have now fallen to 2-5-1 on the season, putting them in third place in a struggling NFC East division.

Jayden Daniels Drops Blunt Quote After Loss

Washington now has to turn the page quickly as the team prepares to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

According to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, it’s a must-win.

When asked if he feels the team is starting to run out of time, Daniels responded, “Yeah. Next week is a must-win.”

Jayden Daniels. when asked by @john_keim if he feels like the Commanders are running out of time to turn things around this season: “Yeah. Next week is a must-win.” https://t.co/O3MVymLBWV — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2026

Daniels completed 24-of-35 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown on Sunday against Los Angeles. He also committed his first turnover of the season, losing one of the two fumbles Washington coughed up.

Looking at the Commanders

It’s been a consistent theme for Washington this season. The Commanders keep losing one-score games, and when the final whistle blows, we’re left wondering whether they made the right in-game decisions down the stretch. That happened again on Sunday.

Trailing 20-13 with eight seconds remaining on the Rams’ side of the field, Washington elected to throw back-to-back passes. Neither came remotely close to reaching the end zone.

Daniels explained the final play after the game, saying the team didn’t do a good job executing the play call.

“In those moments, last play of the game, I think it was like seven, eight seconds left on the play clock,” Daniels said. “They wanna get the ball out (of) the quarterback’s hands as fast as possible, so you know you had to take a shot to the end zone, so if they could get home before you get the ball up or you let your guys down there, that was probably ideal, so that was the play that was called and we gotta execute it.”