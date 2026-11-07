Commanders Could Part Ways With $16 Million WR at NFL Trade Deadline

If the Washington Commanders buy at the NFL trade deadline, pundits expect it to be for a wide receiver. Veteran starter Terry McLaurin suffered a torn patellar tendon in October, and soon-to-be 33-year-old Stefon Diggs will be a free agent in March.

So, the Commanders could use a new wideout as both a short-term and long-term answer.

But instead of landing a receiver at Tuesday’s deadline, on Saturday, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz proposed the Commanders trade one — veteran Dyami Brown.

Schatz pitched the Commanders send Brown and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2027 sixth-rounder.

“Don’t be fooled by Brown’s low average of 10.4 yards per reception; he’s primarily a deep threat who stretches the field. And though it feels like he has been around for years, he’s still only 27 years old,” wrote Schatz.

For the Rams, Brown would probably be a better receiving option than Tutu Atwell. And more importantly for coach Sean McVay’s offense, Brown is a better run blocker with 30 pounds on Atwell. Brown shouldn’t demand much of a return, and the Rams don’t have a 2027 seventh-round pick (it was flipped to the Ravens in 2024 as part of a deal involving CB Tre’Davious White).

Brown has nine catches for 94 yards in seven games for the Commanders this season. He is in his second stint with the team after having played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

The wideout returned to Washington on a 1-year, $1.75 million deal this offseason. According to Spotrac, Brown has made $16.7 million in his NFL career.

Could Commanders Deal WR Dyami Brown?

Washington said good-bye to Brown in free agency a year and a half ago. So it is certainly possible for the receiver to depart again.

With his 1-year deal, Brown is on an expiring contract. The Commanders are still in the race in the weak NFC East, but by the trade deadline next week, they could be three games back of the division leader.

If that’s the case, no one will blink an eye if the Commanders part with older players on expiring deals.

Brown hasn’t been a big part of the Washington offense anyway. The veteran has only 16 targets, averaging just a little more than two per game, this season.

Why the Commanders Won’t Trade Brown to Rams

There’s an obvious issue, though, with the Commanders potentially dealing Brown.

It could be better for the team in the long run. But this season, Washington is already down McLaurin. While Brown isn’t directly replacing McLaurin going forward — that responsibility falls on rookie Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks — Brown is next up on the depth chart.

Of the receivers on Washington’s roster, Brown is fourth on the team in receiving despite not yet at the 100-yard mark this year.

Even if the Commanders don’t view themselves as contenders by next week, the team might not want to deplete their playmaker depth. Not when they are trying to keep quarterback Jayden Daniels healthy and productive again like two years ago.

Although it might not result in a playoff appearance, Brown might be a more valuable asset on the roster than the trade block for Washington.

It’s also worth noting Brown isn’t healthy at the moment himself. The Commanders ruled out Brown for Week 9 against the Rams because of a calf injury.

Los Angeles might not be interested in a receiver that isn’t healthy enough to play against them.