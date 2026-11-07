Commanders Get Big Injury News on Key Defensive Lineman Before Week 9

The Washington Commanders did well to stabilize themselves with a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, but this team still has a lot of work to do. Injuries are continuing to decimate the Commanders, but with no team taking full control of the NFC East division, they could conceivably still manage to find their way into the playoff hunt.

Things aren’t going to be easy for Washington on Sunday, though, as a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looms. While much of the injury news surrounding the Commanders this season has been negative, they actually got some positive news regarding third-year defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton ahead of this contest.

Commanders Activate Jer’Zhan Newton Off Injury Reserve

Washington selected Newton in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he quickly became a key contributor along the team’s defensive line. As a rookie, Newton started 11 of the games he appeared in, racking up 44 tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble. Newton frequently showed off his potential, and it seemed like he was on his way to becoming a key part of the Commanders’ future.

Instead, Newton saw his role get cut in half last season, as he started just two of the 17 games he played in. Newton made a bigger impact as a pass rusher, as he picked up a career-high five sacks, but his overall production wasn’t what it was during his rookie campaign. That set the stage for a very important 2026 campaign for Newton.

A torn pectoral muscle has prevented Newton from suiting up for a single game so far this season, but that has seemed set to change all week long. After being designated to return to practice, Newton logged three full sessions throughout the week, indicating he’s essentially at full health. Sure enough, Newton has gotten the green light to play on Sunday, as he has been activated off injured reserve by Washington.

“The Commanders are activating DL Johnny Newton, who practiced fully all week as he’s recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, to the 53-man roster from IR. He was previously listed as questionable,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Commanders Need to Pull Off Upset Victory vs. Rams in Week 9

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Commanders have been shorthanded along their defensive line all season long, and things only became worse when Daron Payne suffered what is believed to be a season-ending foot injury last week. Even though he may not play a ton of snaps right away, Newton should immediately contribute for a Washington team that needs all the healthy bodies it can get.

The problem is that the Commanders will be running into a high-powered Rams team that is also getting healthy, as superstar defensive lineman Myles Garrett is set to return from injured reserve after playing in just one game so far this year. Washington is going to have its work cut out for it in this one, and if it wants any shot at winning its division, it may need to find a way to come out on top. Kickoff for this important clash is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.