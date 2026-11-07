Commanders Place Prime Trade Target on Injured Reserve

So much for the Washington Commanders trying to get some type of return on investment from wide receiver Dyami Brown before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Those hopes went out the window on Saturday when Brown was placed on injured reserve.

“The Commanders placed WR Dyami Brown (calf) on IR and elevated WR Jaden Bradley from the practice squad,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account. “The soonest Dyami Brown can return is Week 13.”

“WR Dyami Brown (calf) has been placed on IR,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

“Jaden Bradley elevated for the game, but Dyami Brown is headed to the IR, so he will be out for a while,” Commanders reporter Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account.

The Commanders are 2-4-1 and play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 9.

Dyami Brown’s Name Popular in Trade Rumors

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz thought the Commanders might be able to swing a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that would send Brown to the West Coast in exchange for a Day 3 pick before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

“Brown is on a one-year deal; he would give the Rams a veteran field stretcher who could play some snaps while Davante Adams (hamstring) is out,” Schatz wrote on November 4. “And as an added bonus, he’s lauded as a run blocker. (Rams head coach ) Sean McVay loves wide receivers who can run block.”

Dyami Brown Might Have Worst Hands in NFL

Brown, a former 3rd-round pick, has underperformed at every moment of his career except for one — and it just so happened to be the most important moment of his career.

Without that bravura stretch of games for the Washington Commanders in the playoffs following the 2024 season, Brown surely wouldn’t have landed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 or made his way back to the Commanders in 2026 on a 1-year, $1.75 million contract.

What’s been lost in all of this is that Brown might have the worst hands of any wide receiver in the NFL. In 2025, Brown was second in the NFL in drop rate at 13.5 percent, behind Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills at 13.9 percent.

The Jaguars desperately needed help from Brown, but he was a stunning disappointment in his 1 season there, with 20 receptions for 220 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games. He will have approximately $16.7 million in career earnings after the 2016 season.