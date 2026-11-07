NFL Announces $50K in Punishments for Commanders Defense After Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders earned themselves an expensive win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, as evidenced by the number and severity of fines the NFL hit the team with on Saturday, November 7.

According to the Office of Gameday Accountability, three different Commanders defenders incurred five-figure fines that totaled $50,748 in total punishments. The players and penalties included are as follows:

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson: $17,911 for “A Hit on the Quarterback; Blow to the Head/Neck”

Linebacker Odafe Oweh: $17,911 for “A Hit on the Quarterback: Body Weight”

Defensive end Charles Omenihu: $14,926 for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Violent Gesture”

All Commanders Defenders the NFL Fined Are Available Against Visiting Rams in Week 9

None of the three players — Chaisson, Oweh or Omenihu — is facing any sort of suspension. As such, all are available for Washington’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Commanders (2-4-1) are fighting to stay alive in the NFC East Division, as well as the NFC playoff race in general, after an injury-plagued and largely disappointing first half of the 2026 campaign. The New York Giants (4-2-1) are currently leading the division, while the reeling Dallas Cowboys (3-5) are in second.

The Rams (4-4) are winners of two in a row and will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett following knee surgery. He has missed all but the team’s season opener in his first season in L.A. due to the injury, and his return could spark even more energy around the Rams’ budding win streak.

Washington was a 4.5-point home underdog against Los Angeles as of early Saturday evening, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders’ Wide Receiver Room Stacked With Injuries Heading Into Crucial Contest Against Rams

The position group in which the Commanders will be most hampered is at wide receiver.

Star pass-catcher Terry McLaurin is already out for the year with a torn patellar tendon he suffered in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Washington then announced on Saturday that wideout Dyami Brown is on his way to the injured reserve list (IR) due to a calf issue, which means he is out for at least the next four games.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks is also out against the Rams on Sunday due to a foot injury, per the Commanders’ official injury report, though he is not bound for IR.

That leaves Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams as quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ top two targets in the pass game, with little depth behind them of which to speak.

It may depend on how Washington performs against Los Angeles, but should the Commanders win, they are likely to pursue an addition to the wide receiver room ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.