Bruins Give Update on Matt Poitras After Brutal Injury Photo Emerges

Boston Bruins forward Matt Poitras is back on the ice after suffering a broken nose in Monday’s shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, though his status for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh remains up in the air.

Poitras returned to practice Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena after missing Tuesday’s session. He told reporters he had the nose set the day before and that his breathing is fine, adding that he’s getting used to wearing a protective bubble on his helmet.

As you can see below, it’s an ugly injury which probably looks worse than it is.

Poitras Took an Elbow Right to The Face

The injury came on a hit from Vegas forward Braeden Bowman, who elbowed Poitras in the face during Monday’s game. Poitras did not finish the contest. Bowman was ejected and given a five-minute major, but the NHL Department of Player Safety will not add supplemental discipline. Bowman kept his elbow tucked to his body, so the play isn’t viewed as elbowing, and the head wasn’t deemed the principal point of contact.

A reverse angle also shows Poitras actually skating into Bowman. It was just an unfortunate situation. A fluke play more than anything.

The Bruins Will Adjust If Poitras Can’t Play

Lineup changes at Wednesday’s practice hint at what Boston may do if Poitras can’t go. Sean Kuraly took line rushes on the fourth line, while Poitras skated as an extra, according to team reporter Belle Fraser.

On defense, Frederic Brunet looks set to return, taking rushes on the third pair, while Jonathan Aspirot and Connor Clifton served as extras.

Poitras has been a steady contributor in a fourth-line center role this season. The 22-year-old has seven points (four goals, three assists) through 12 games. Head coach Marco Sturm said Poitras had a doctor’s appointment Tuesday and noted the plan was for him to travel with the team, saying, “I heard the plan is him traveling tomorrow, so hopefully it will be that case.”

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Thursday, and Sturm is expected to address the media at about 5:40 p.m. in Pittsburgh, where Poitras’s status will likely become clearer.

The Injury Is Not Long-Term for Poitras

It’s a one-game trip, and the Bruins then get two days off before hosting the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon. If Poitras isn’t in for the Bruins on Thursday night, he’ll likely be back in the lineup Sunday.

Some of the comments on the photos include, “Atta boy Matt. Tough kid.” Another wrote, “Took it like a champ.”

The image is brutal, but Poitras seems to be in good spirits, making the most of a situation that isn’t long term.