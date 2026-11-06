Bruins’ Morgan Geekie Reverses Concerning Scoring Trend After Slow Start

The Boston Bruins‘ hot scoring unit could intensify if Morgan Geekie keeps up his remarkable turnaround following a slow start.

Geekie finished his last two seasons as one of the NHL’s fastest-rising scorers. After failing to find a groove earlier in his career with the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken, Geekie looked like a perfect fit in Boston.

That became apparent in 2024-25 when Geekie broke out for 33 goals and 57 points. He enjoyed an encore season in 2025-26, posting 39 goals and 68 points.

Geekie was one of just two Bruins players to score 30+ goals for the team last season, with Pavel Zacha being the other. That poised him to leap forward in 2026-27, or at least get close to his 2025-26 production.

But that wasn’t the case early on. Geekie scored just once in his first 14 games. In his last three, including Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Geekie has tacked on three more goals. That gives him four goals and 13 points on the year, putting him back on track.

Morgan Geekie Showed No Concerns For His Previous Scoring Slump

Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now wrote that Geekie “…brushed off the previous goal-scoring slump, knowing that the team was winning.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Geekie wasn’t in a production slump. He may have scored once in his 14 games, good for just a 5.9 shooting percentage. But Geekie also had eight assists, giving him nine points to start the season.

He was still an outstanding playmaker for a Bruins team whose forward group is scoring all the way down the lineup. With Boston passing the puck around well and so many players scoring goals, Geekie doesn’t need to be the 39-goal scorer he was last season.

If he only scores four times for every 17 games the Bruins play this season, he may finish with under 20 goals. But if that means helping linemates find scoring lanes and finish sequences, he is doing his job.

Geekie Is No Stranger To Scoring Slumps With The Bruins

While Geekie’s 39 goals in 2025-26 were two away from the half-goal-per-game mark, it didn’t come without two major scoring slumps.

Geekie went nearly an entire month, between Dec. 21, 2025, and Jan. 19, 2026, without a goal. He played in 12 games during that stretch and put up just three assists.

Later that season, between Mar. 7 and Apr. 6, 2026, Geekie went scoreless for 17 games. He was more efficient productivity-wise during that frame, with seven assists. Still, for a player who put up a lot of goals last season, he had his fair share of cold streaks.

Geekie also ended his 17-game streak without a goal in a dramatic fashion. He recorded a hat trick on Apr. 7 in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Geekie went on to score two more goals in his last three games of the regular season.

There is still a lot of hockey left to be played, so Geekie could embark on a similar stretch this season. Even if he doesn’t, the Bruins score so well that the team will be fine.